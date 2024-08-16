Multimillion-dollar plot targeting Elvis Presley's heirs busted by feds

Authorities arrested a 53-year-old Missouri woman on Friday for allegedly attempting to defraud Elvis Presley's family out of millions of dollars.

Lisa Jeanine Findley was charged with mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. She was behind the plot that put Graceland up for foreclosure in May, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. If convicted, Findley will face a mandatory minimum of two years for aggravated identity theft and a maximum of 20 years in prison for mail fraud.

The woman was arrested on the 47th anniversary of Presley's death. The musician died Aug. 17, 1977 at Graceland from heart failure.

"As alleged in the complaint, the defendant orchestrated a scheme to conduct a fraudulent sale of Graceland, falsely claiming that Elvis Presley’s daughter had pledged the historic landmark as collateral for a loan that she failed to repay before her death," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, said in a statement.

"As part of the brazen scheme, we allege that the defendant created numerous false documents and sought to extort a settlement from the Presley family," the statement continued. "Now she is facing federal charges. The Criminal Division and its partners are committed to holding fraudsters to account."

Findley pretended to be three different people connected to a fake private lending company, Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC, to carry out her alleged plot. The woman claimed Presley's deceased daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, had taken out a $3.8 million loan from Naussany Investments and used Graceland as collateral.

Findley forged documents that showed Lisa Marie's signature and a Florida State notary employee.

The woman attempted to settle the claim with the Presley family for $2.85 million. However, the family refused and Graceland was put up for foreclosure.

Authorities initially halted the sale after Presley's granddaughter, Riley Keough, came forward claiming the documents were fake.

Keough's attorney filed a complaint alleging the purported notary did not notarize Lisa Marie's signature.

Once the story gained attention, Findley allegedly wrote to the Presley family, Tennessee state court and the media, claiming an identity thief located in Nigeria was behind the plot.

"Fame and money are magnets for criminals who look to capitalize on another person’s celebrity status," Inspector in Charge Eric Shen of U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Criminal Investigations Group said in a statement. "In this case, Ms. Findley allegedly took advantage of the very public and tragic occurrences in the Presley family as an opportunity to prey on the name and financial status of the heirs to the Graceland estate, attempting to steal what rightfully belongs to the Presley family for her personal gain."

"Postal Inspectors and their law enforcement partners put an end to her alleged scheme, protecting the Presley family from continued harm and stress. This is an example of our relentless investigative work and commitment to bringing criminals to justice for their illegal activity."

