Lisa Kudrow bashes Sony execs after leaked emails

Lisa Kudrow has scathing words for the Sony executives whose emails have been leaked and in an interview with HuffPost Live, the “Comeback” star slammed the bigwigs.



"How come I know you don't write anything you don't want broadcast in an email? How come I know that? Who's advising [these] people?" she asked indignantly.

"It doesn't matter how many times [an email] says 'This is confidential, meant for just between the sender and the recipient,'" the “Friends” star continued. "Why don't we know that there are no rules? Everything is broadcast and published. That's the part I just don't understand."

The leaked emails described Angelina Jolie as a “minimally talented spoiled brat,” and also criticized Kevin Hart and Aaron Sorkin. Most damning were a series of emails discussing what movies President Barack Obama may like.

Following the fallout, Sony Pictures Entertainment’s co-chairwoman Amy Pascal released a statement: "The content of my emails to Scott were insensitive and inappropriate but are not an accurate reflection of who I am. Although this was a private communication that was stolen, I accept full responsibility for what I wrote and apologize to everyone who was offended."