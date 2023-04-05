Christina Aguilera lost virginity 'later than you would think' despite sexy persona

Christina Aguilera gave fans some insight into her love life in a new podcast interview.

Aguilera revealed that she was the "last person" to lose her virginity despite portraying a sexy persona as a rising pop star in the late '90s.

"It's so funny that I gave this persona because I probably was the last person to lose my virginity," the now 42-year-old said during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "It was something that was for me. I guess that's why my messages went the way they did too because I owned it first, maybe."

The "Genie in a Bottle" singer wouldn't give an answer when asked how old she was when she lost her virginity.

"It was later than you would think, given the girl that was doing 'Dirrty' and all this stuff," she noted. "It's more of a funny thing looking back."

The musician also spoke about her decision not to date A-list celebrities.

"I didn't really have time for that," she said. "I always went for things that I would feel safe about."

She was "too vulnerable" to date in the industry she called "very narcissistic."

"My life is hectic enough, and this is a very narcissistic industry," Aguilera explained. "My anxieties couldn't maybe take somebody that did the exact same thing I did. I know how this goes. I'm too vulnerable for this. I'm too sensitive to be so paranoid."

As for fake relationships to garner publicity, Aguilera revealed she's never done it.

"If it's not real to me and authentic, I can't do it. I can't force something as personal as that," she explained.

Aguilera first appeared on TV before she released her debut album in 1999. Her first album ended up with three songs on the Billboard Top 100 list – "Genie in a Bottle," "What a Girl Wants" and "Come on Over Baby (All I Want is You)."

She won the Grammy Award for best new artist following the release of the album.

Aguilera has had other successful albums, including "Stripped" and "Back to Basics."

The pop star furthered her stardom in 2010 when she starred in the film "Burlesque."

The actress most recently joined the sexual wellness brand Playground as a co-founder and chief brand adviser. "It’s important to me that we feel empowered to embrace who we really are," she said in a statement on the brand's website. "To explore ourselves, engage our fantasies and voice our needs. There should be no shame in that."

