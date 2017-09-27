Liam Neeson 'unretired' from action movies

There’s some good news for Liam Neeson fans that were lamenting the idea of never seeing the Irish actor in another action-thriller. The star is walking back his previous comments about retiring from the genre.

Speaking to Variety at the red carpet premiere of Neeson’s new film, “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House,” the actor addressed previous comments about retiring from being an action-thriller star and seemed to do a complete 180.

“It’s not true, look at me! You’re talking in the past tense. I’m going to be doing action movies until they bury me in the ground. I’m unretired.”

As previously reported, the “Taken” star told reporters that he felt he was getting too old to lead films where he’s knocking out bad guys and engaging in large-scale battles, despite how lucrative the opportunities are.

“The thrillers, that was all a pure accident,” he said. “They’re still throwing serious money at me to do that stuff. I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m sixty-f---ing-five.’ Audiences are eventually going to go, ‘Come on.’”

Currently, Neeson is promoting his dramatic role as Mark Felt, the man more commonly known as “Deep Throat,” who blew the whistle on the Nixon administration during the infamous Watergate scandal.

So, it seems fans can expect to see another Neeson-led action thriller at some point in the future.