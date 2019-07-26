Does Leonardo DiCaprio's model girlfriend Camila Morrone's Bogey/Bacall post have a hidden meaning?

Notorious Hollywood bachelor Leonardo DiCaprio’s longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, may be hinting at the next step for their relationship.

The 22-year-old Argentine model and actress took to Instagram to share a photo of Hollywood icons Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall in a series of loving poses together.

“A love like this,” she captioned the image.

Some were quick to notice that the cryptic post could have a subtle significance for the model and her Oscar-winning boyfriend. As Bacall’s son previously told Fox News, she met Bogart when she was just 19 and he was 44. They eventually married in 1945 after working on the 1944 film “To Have and Have Not.”

DiCaprio is 44, the same age as Bogart when he met Bacall. Morrone, meanwhile, is 22. Although they’re both known to be secretive about their relationship, a source tells People that they’ve been linked romantically for a long time now, with many believing that the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor is ready to hang up his single, party-boy lifestyle for good with her.

“They seem pretty serious,” says the insider. “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house.”

The source added that Leo has allegedly introduced Camila to his parents and openly calls her his girlfriend. The duo were most recently seen at the premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the Cannes Film Festival and have been seen attending Coachella together. The couple has been linked since being spotted in early 2018 and has apparently kept the relationship going ever since.

Old school Hollywood has been a big deal for DiCaprio as of late, thanks to his role in Quentin Tarantino's ninth film where he plays a struggling, down-and-out actor in 1969 who brushes shoulders with some of that era's elite showbusiness personalities.

Although it may seem like the duo are getting serious and headed for marriage, this isn't the first time that DiCaprio has been rumored to be ready to settle down. According to Elle, the star has been rumored to be romantically linked in the past to a slew of models and actresses including Nina Agdal, Rihanna, Kelly Rohrbach, Toni Garrn, Kat Torres, Miranda Kerr, Erin Heatherton, Blake Lively, Anne Vyalitsyna, Bar Rafaeli, Gisele Bunchen, Paris Hilton, Eva Herzigova, Amber Valletta, Helena Christensen, Demi Moore, Kristen Zang, Naomi Campbell and Bridget Hall,