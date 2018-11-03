Leah Remini tells Jada Pinkett Smith she wasn't an 'authentic' friend while trying to get her 'into Scientology'

Actresses Leah Remini and Jada Pinkett Smith are getting candid with each other following a fall out due to Remini accusing Smith of being a Scientologist last year.

In an expert from an upcoming episode of Smith's new Facebook series, "Red Table Talk," the actress sits down with the former Scientology member to hash out what went wrong between them.

During the episode, Remini opens up to her old friend about her past Scientology ways and how they impacted their friendship.

"Regardless of what was being presented to you, from me as a friend, you were seeing a side of me that wasn't 100 percent authentic because my job was to always be a perfect person in front of you, or any celebrity, to solely get you into Scientology, fully indoctrinated, fully on board and deserting any other beliefs," she said to Smith, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In a 2017 interview with the Daily Beast, Remini, who belonged to the Church of Scientology for 35 years before parting from it in 2013, said that Smith was also part of the controversial church.

“I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in,” she said of Smith. “She’s been in Scientology a long time,” Remini told The Daily Beast. “I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time.”

Following the release of Remini's interview with the Daily Beast, Will Smith’s wife quickly shut down Remini’s claims.

"I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai... but I am not Jewish," she said in a series of tweets at the time. "I have prayed in mosques all over the world... but I am not a Muslim. I have read the Bhagavad Gita... but I am not a Hindu. I have chanted and meditated in some of the most magnificent temples on earth… but I am not a Buddhist."

The actress continued, “I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech but I am not a Scientologist. I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not.”

Smith recently spoke out about her rift with Remini and the soon-to-be-aired "Table Talk" episode in an October interview with People.

“What was really emotional about it was realizing that there was two broken little girls in us that were abandoned by their fathers and turned into fighters who clashed," she said.

Smith also revealed that the sit-down wasn’t her idea, explaining that Remini was the one who extended the olive branch.

“It was really beautiful and she reached out to me,” she said. “She was much more bigger than me in that way. It was nice to reconnect and release ourselves from all that nonsense that doesn’t matter.”