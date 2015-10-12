'Law and Order: SVU' taking on the Duggar family scandal

What's the next pop culture perp that "Law & Order: SVU" will tackle? The Duggars!

ETonline confirms that the long-running NBC drama is, once again, incorporating hot-button headlines into its episodes, and this time around, the show is getting creative inspiration from all the controversy surrounding the "19 Kids and Counting" family.

In "Patrimonial Burden" -- which is slated to air Wednesday, Nov. 4 -- the squad will investigate "an unraveling web of secrets" when the 13-year-old daughter of a famous reality TV family discovers she's pregnant.

In the episode, Geneva Carr and Christopher Sieber will play the infamous reality TV parents in question who are raising 10 children in a "virtuous" lifestyle.

It seems that the world cannot get enough of the Duggar Family drama. Several months after the network was forced to cancel "19 Kids and Counting" amid Josh Duggar’s molestation scandal, ET confirmed that the family will be returning to TLC for at least two specials.

According to the Associated Press, one will be focused on 24-year-old Jill Duggar Dillard, her husband Derick, and their son, Israel, as they continue their mission work in El Salvador. The other special will document Jessa Sewald, Jill’s 22-year-old sister, who is expecting her first child with husband Ben this November.

"Law & Order: SVU" airs Wednesdays on NBC.