Lauren Sánchez parties in sexy red latex bustier without new husband Jeff Bezos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lauren Sánchez Bezos is painting the town red.

The newly minted Mrs. Bezos, 55, stepped out in Paris — noticeably without her billionaire husband.

The Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, 61, was not by his new wife's side for the Paris Fashion Week festivities, but Sánchez turned heads all on her own.

After a night out at Laperouse, she strutted through the City of Lights in an off-the-shoulder sexy red latex dress that highlighted her hourglass silhouette, as the bustier cinched her waist.

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SÁNCHEZ WEDDING GUESTS SYDNEY SWEENEY, KHLOE KARDASHIAN HIT THE TOWN AHEAD OF WEDDING

Sánchez completed her look with black strappy-heeled sandals, a matching purse and sunglasses. The former journalist's brunette hair was styled straight.

While Bezos was nowhere in sight, Sánchez was all smiles, as she waved to the cameras.

Sánchez’s edgy ensemble was completed with her newest accessory - her wedding ring. She also took to Instagram to share a photo of her girls' night out, "GNO," which included "Dancing with the Stars" alum, Brooks Nader.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Her solo appearance comes weeks after she married Bezos in a star-studded, lavish wedding in Venice, Italy.

Shortly after tying the knot on June 27, Sánchez took to Instagram to debut her wedding dress and new name. Her updated Instagram account now reads, "Lauren Sánchez Bezos."

"06/27/2025," she captioned her post, adding a red heart. She also debuted her wedding gown on the cover of Vogue.

NEWLYWEDS JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SÁNCHEZ BEZOS PACK ON PDA AHEAD OF STAR-STUDDED WEDDING CELEBRATION

Her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress was a mermaid-style lace gown with sheer long sleeves and a high neckline. She told Vogue in her cover story she felt "like a princess."

She acknowledged that her wedding gown was more conservative than the revealing looks she had worn in the past. "It is a departure from what people expect," she said, "from what I expect — but it’s very much me."

She said she was expecting Bezos to be surprised.

"Yes. I think he will be pleasantly surprised. I think he’s going to be so happy. I mean, it’s so elegant. It’s timeless," she told the outlet before her big day.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A-list guests arrived in style for the wedding, including Oprah Winfrey and best friend Gayle King. Also seen making their way to the festivities were Ivanka Trump, model Karlie Kloss, along with tech titan Bill Gates and Bezos’ father, Miguel Bezos.

Celebrities flooded the Italian streets for days prior to the luxurious wedding, one of the year’s most talked-about celebrations.

Other stars, including Sydney Sweeney, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kylie Jenner and others, boarded water taxis at various hotels in Venice ahead of the couple's extravagant welcome party.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to People, the couple hosted a welcome party for their guests in a closed cloister adjacent to the Madonna dell'Orto church on the Thursday night ahead of their wedding day.

Guests reportedly arrived in a convoy of about 30 boats. According to the outlet, guests were served pizza cooked onsite by a famous Neapolitan chef.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.