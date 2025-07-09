Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Lauren Sánchez parties in sexy red latex bustier without new husband Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder's wife trades conservative wedding dress for risqué fashion statement during solo Paris outing

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Jeff Bezos exits hotel in Venice ahead of wedding to Lauren Sánchez Video

Jeff Bezos exits hotel in Venice ahead of wedding to Lauren Sánchez

Billionaire Jeff Bezos left the Aman Hotel in Venice, Italy for San Giorgio Maggiore Island, where his wedding to Lauren Sánchez will be hosted.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lauren Sánchez Bezos is painting the town red. 

The newly minted Mrs. Bezos, 55, stepped out in Paris — noticeably without her billionaire husband.

The Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, 61, was not by his new wife's side for the Paris Fashion Week festivities, but Sánchez turned heads all on her own.

After a night out at Laperouse, she strutted through the City of Lights in an off-the-shoulder sexy red latex dress that highlighted her hourglass silhouette, as the bustier cinched her waist. 

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SÁNCHEZ WEDDING GUESTS SYDNEY SWEENEY, KHLOE KARDASHIAN HIT THE TOWN AHEAD OF WEDDING

Lauren Sanchez Bezos Steps Out In Red Leather Dress At Laperouse In Paris - 08 Jul 2025

Lauren Sánchez made a striking solo appearance after a night out at Laperouse in Paris, without billionaire husband Jeff Bezos. (Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

Sánchez completed her look with black strappy-heeled sandals, a matching purse and sunglasses. The former journalist's brunette hair was styled straight.

While Bezos was nowhere in sight, Sánchez was all smiles, as she waved to the cameras. 

Sánchez’s edgy ensemble was completed with her newest accessory - her wedding ring. She also took to Instagram to share a photo of her girls' night out, "GNO," which included "Dancing with the Stars" alum, Brooks Nader. 

Lauren Sanchez with Brooks Nader and others at dinner in Paris

Lauren Sánchez shared a photo on Instagram of her girls' night out alongside "Dancing with the Stars" alum Brooks Nader. (Lauren Sánchez Instagram)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez kissing

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez share a kiss as they leave their hotel in Venice, Italy. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Her solo appearance comes weeks after she married Bezos in a star-studded, lavish wedding in Venice, Italy. 

Shortly after tying the knot on June 27, Sánchez took to Instagram to debut her wedding dress and new name. Her updated Instagram account now reads, "Lauren Sánchez Bezos."

Lauren Sanchez heading to wedding festivities.

Lauren Sánchez was in a figure-hugging gold gown with floral embroidery ahead of her wedding to Jeff Bezos in Italy. (STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

"06/27/2025," she captioned her post, adding a red heart. She also debuted her wedding gown on the cover of Vogue.

NEWLYWEDS JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SÁNCHEZ BEZOS PACK ON PDA AHEAD OF STAR-STUDDED WEDDING CELEBRATION

Lauren Sanchez in white mermaid wedding gown with lace sleeves and a veil beside Jeff Bezos in a classic black tuxedo

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos and Media Personality Lauren Sánchez Bezos on the day of their wedding in Venice, Italy, June 27, 2025. (laurensanchezbezos via REUTERS)

Her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress was a mermaid-style lace gown with sheer long sleeves and a high neckline. She told Vogue in her cover story she felt "like a princess."

She acknowledged that her wedding gown was more conservative than the revealing looks she had worn in the past. "It is a departure from what people expect," she said, "from what I expect — but it’s very much me."

She said she was expecting Bezos to be surprised.

"Yes. I think he will be pleasantly surprised. I think he’s going to be so happy. I mean, it’s so elegant. It’s timeless," she told the outlet before her big day.

Ivanka Trump in a pink dress and Jared Kushner in black tux at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding

US businessman Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump leave the St. Regis Hotel on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sánchez, in Venice. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A-list guests arrived in style for the wedding, including Oprah Winfrey and best friend Gayle King. Also seen making their way to the festivities were Ivanka Trump, model Karlie Kloss, along with tech titan Bill Gates and Bezos’ father, Miguel Bezos.

Celebrities flooded the Italian streets for days prior to the luxurious wedding, one of the year’s most talked-about celebrations. 

Sydney Sweeney sighting ahead of the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore on June 27, 2025, in Venice, Italy.

Sydney Sweeney sighting ahead of the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore on June 27, 2025, in Venice, Italy. (Luigi Iorio/GC Images)

Other stars, including Sydney Sweeney, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kylie Jenner and others, boarded water taxis at various hotels in Venice ahead of the couple's extravagant welcome party.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to People, the couple hosted a welcome party for their guests in a closed cloister adjacent to the Madonna dell'Orto church on the Thursday night ahead of their wedding day.

Guests reportedly arrived in a convoy of about 30 boats. According to the outlet, guests were served pizza cooked onsite by a famous Neapolitan chef.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.