Sydney Sweeney’s surprise appearance at Bezos wedding was nod to ‘old days of Hollywood’: report

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos hosted an extravagant three-day wedding celebration in Venice, Italy last week, and many online onlookers got stuck on one detail: the presence of actress Sydney Sweeney.

While other celebrity guests had clear ties to the billionaire couple – Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, for example, have been friends with Lauren for some time, even attending her bachelorette party in May – it wasn't immediately clear how Sweeney was connected to the now-newlyweds.

According to a report from Page Six, the reason behind Sweeney's appearance may have been strictly business.

A source told the outlet that the "Anyone But You" star traveled to Venice for the glamorous event because she's set to star in a film for Jeff's Amazon MGM Studios.

She "is not friends with either one of them," the source claimed, but "came to pay respects to the ‘boss,’ just like in the old days of Hollywood."

In June, Variety reported that a movie called "Split Fiction," starring Sweeney and based on a video game with the same title, had been taken on by Amazon MGM Studios. She'd signed onto the project in March, and is also an executive producer.

Representatives for Sweeney, Jeff, Lauren and Amazon MGM Studios did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Ahead of this potential explanation, some Sweeney fans expressed disappointment over her presence at the lavish celebrations, with one writing on X, formerly Twitter, "Sydney Sweeney, my queen, I love the hustler mentality, but being a celebrity seat filler at the Bezos wedding????"

Others joked that the invitation simply made sense – one person posted, "If you’re Jeff Bezos, why WOULDN’T you invite Sydney Sweeney to your wedding?"

Sweeney attended multiple events during the three-day getaway in Venice.

She was spotted out on Friday, June 27, ahead of the wedding, walking the streets of the Italian city in a short black dress with a plunging neckline and matching accessories.

Later that day, for the couple's ceremony on San Giorgio Maggiore island, she wore a strapless pink gown with a ruched bodice, with her blonde hair down in loose waves.

The following day, Sweeney joined Jeff and Lauren, along with many of their wedding guests, for another celebration at Harry's Bar in Venice. She wore a more casual black floral dress, and was spotted leaving the event with model Karlie Kloss.

Several other celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey and most of the Kardashian-Jenner family, were spotted at the Bezos wedding and the accompanying celebrations.