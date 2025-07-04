Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos

Sydney Sweeney’s surprise appearance at Bezos wedding was nod to ‘old days of Hollywood’: report

The 'Anyone But You' actress reportedly attended to 'pay respects to the boss' for upcoming Amazon MGM film deal

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
Sydney Sweeney spotted dancing with Tom Brady at Bezos’ wedding reception Video

Sydney Sweeney spotted dancing with Tom Brady at Bezos’ wedding reception

‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-hosts react to protestors flooding the streets of Venice in wake of Jeff Bezos’ Italian wedding. 

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos hosted an extravagant three-day wedding celebration in Venice, Italy last week, and many online onlookers got stuck on one detail: the presence of actress Sydney Sweeney.

While other celebrity guests had clear ties to the billionaire couple – Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, for example, have been friends with Lauren for some time, even attending her bachelorette party in May – it wasn't immediately clear how Sweeney was connected to the now-newlyweds.

According to a report from Page Six, the reason behind Sweeney's appearance may have been strictly business.

Sydney Sweeney in a pink strapless gown at Jeff Bezos' wedding

Sydney Sweeney photographed at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore on June 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Luigi Iorio/GC Images)

A source told the outlet that the "Anyone But You" star traveled to Venice for the glamorous event because she's set to star in a film for Jeff's Amazon MGM Studios.

She "is not friends with either one of them," the source claimed, but "came to pay respects to the ‘boss,’ just like in the old days of Hollywood."

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney is reportedly attached to a film made by Jeff Bezos' Amazon MGM Studios. (Luigi Iorio/GC Images)

In June, Variety reported that a movie called "Split Fiction," starring Sweeney and based on a video game with the same title, had been taken on by Amazon MGM Studios. She'd signed onto the project in March, and is also an executive producer.

Representatives for Sweeney, Jeff, Lauren and Amazon MGM Studios did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sydney Sweeney in pink strapless dress at Jeff Bezos' wedding

Sydney Sweeney isn't personally friends with Jeff Bezos or Lauren Sánchez, Page Six reports.  (Luigi Iorio/GC Images)

Ahead of this potential explanation, some Sweeney fans expressed disappointment over her presence at the lavish celebrations, with one writing on X, formerly Twitter, "Sydney Sweeney, my queen, I love the hustler mentality, but being a celebrity seat filler at the Bezos wedding????"

Others joked that the invitation simply made sense – one person posted, "If you’re Jeff Bezos, why WOULDN’T you invite Sydney Sweeney to your wedding?"

Sweeney attended multiple events during the three-day getaway in Venice.

Sydney Sweeney in a black dress and sunglasses walking down the street in Venice

Sydney Sweeney spotted out on the morning of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding on June 27, 2025, in Venice, Italy. (Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images)

She was spotted out on Friday, June 27, ahead of the wedding, walking the streets of the Italian city in a short black dress with a plunging neckline and matching accessories.

Later that day, for the couple's ceremony on San Giorgio Maggiore island, she wore a strapless pink gown with a ruched bodice, with her blonde hair down in loose waves.

The following day, Sweeney joined Jeff and Lauren, along with many of their wedding guests, for another celebration at Harry's Bar in Venice. She wore a more casual black floral dress, and was spotted leaving the event with model Karlie Kloss.

Karlie Kloss and Sydney sweeney walking the streets of Venice

Sydney Sweeney was photographed leaving Harry's Bar with Karlie Kloss (left) the day after the Bezos wedding. (Andrea Cremascoli/GC Images)

Several other celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey and most of the Kardashian-Jenner family, were spotted at the Bezos wedding and the accompanying celebrations.

