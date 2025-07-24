Lauren Sánchez Bezos turns heads in sheer outfit during Saint-Tropez date night

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lauren Sánchez Bezos turned heads during a night out with husband Jeff Bezos.

The newlyweds were photographed walking hand in hand while leaving a restaurant in Saint-Tropez.

The former entertainment news reporter wore a sheer leopard-print dress, which she paired with a little black purse and black heels. She kept her makeup look to a minimum and wore her hair in a messy updo.

The Amazon CEO walked next to her in gray pants and a collared blue shirt, which he paired with blue shoes and a pair of sunglasses.

The couple were also photographed hopping on a boat as they were leaving Le Club 55 in Saint-Tropez.

She wore a sheer black dress with a flowing skirt, which she accessorized with a gold belt around her waist, big gold hoop earrings, a chunky gold bracelet, sunglasses and a large black sunhat.

The couple have been in their honeymoon phase since tying the knot June 27 in Venice, Italy. The ceremony was part of a three-day extravaganza.

Many of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian and others made their way to Italy for the couple's nuptials. Also in attendance was Gayle King, who recently joined Lauren in the all-female flight to space.

During the ceremony, Lauren walked down the aisle in a Dolce & Gabbana mermaid dress with sheer long sleeves and a high neckline.

She appeared on the cover of Vogue's June issue in the dress, telling the outlet it made her feel "like a princess" and that it was inspired by the dress Sophia Loren wore in the 1958 movie "Houseboat."

"It went from ‘I want a simple, sexy modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment' and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago," she told the outlet.

She acknowledged her choice was more conservative compared the revealing looks she has worn in the past, conceding it was a "departure" from what others expected and even from what she expected, but she explained "it’s very much me."

Designer Stefano Gabbana told Vogue Lauren wanted "a very classic and elegant wedding" and "didn’t want to do something very flashing or bling bling."

Jeff and Lauren went public with their relationship in 2019 once she separated from her husband, Patrick Whitesell, and Bezos finalized his divorce from MacKenzie Scott. He proposed to her in May 2023 while aboard his $500 million yacht, Koru.

"More than the dress, I’m happy that I’m getting married, and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore. I am the luckiest woman on the planet," she said.