Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Lauren Sánchez Bezos turns heads in sheer outfit during Saint-Tropez date night

Lauren Sánchez Bezos wore a revealing leopard-print dress as the newlyweds were photographed in the French coastal town

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
close
Jeff Bezos exits hotel in Venice ahead of wedding with Lauren Sánchez Video

Jeff Bezos exits hotel in Venice ahead of wedding with Lauren Sánchez

Billionaire Jeff Bezos left the Aman Hotel in Venice, Italy, for San Giorgio Maggiore Island, where his wedding with Lauren Sánchez will be hosted.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lauren Sánchez Bezos turned heads during a night out with husband Jeff Bezos.

The newlyweds were photographed walking hand in hand while leaving a restaurant in Saint-Tropez.

The former entertainment news reporter wore a sheer leopard-print dress, which she paired with a little black purse and black heels. She kept her makeup look to a minimum and wore her hair in a messy updo.

The Amazon CEO walked next to her in gray pants and a collared blue shirt, which he paired with blue shoes and a pair of sunglasses.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez holding hands in Saint-Tropez.

Lauren wore a leopard-print sheer dress. (Photo via Mega Agency)

JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SÁNCHEZ GET STEAMY AT FOAM PARTY ABOARD $500M SUPERYACHT

The couple were also photographed hopping on a boat as they were leaving Le Club 55 in Saint-Tropez.

She wore a sheer black dress with a flowing skirt, which she accessorized with a gold belt around her waist, big gold hoop earrings, a chunky gold bracelet, sunglasses and a large black sunhat.

Lauren Sanchez on a black swimsuit with a sheer skirt over it

Lauren was also photographed in a sheer black dress. (Mega Agency)

The couple have been in their honeymoon phase since tying the knot June 27 in Venice, Italy. The ceremony was part of a three-day extravaganza.

Many of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian and others made their way to Italy for the couple's nuptials. Also in attendance was Gayle King, who recently joined Lauren in the all-female flight to space.

A split image of Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at their wedding and Sophia Loren in the movie "Houseboat"

Lauren Sánchez Bezos's wedding dress was inspired by the dress Sophia Loren wore in her 1958 film "Houseboat." (laurensanchezbezos via Reuters; Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

During the ceremony, Lauren walked down the aisle in a Dolce & Gabbana mermaid dress with sheer long sleeves and a high neckline. 

She appeared on the cover of Vogue's June issue in the dress, telling the outlet it made her feel "like a princess" and that it was inspired by the dress Sophia Loren wore in the 1958 movie "Houseboat."

"It went from ‘I want a simple, sexy modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment' and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago," she told the outlet.

She acknowledged her choice was more conservative compared the revealing looks she has worn in the past, conceding it was a "departure" from what others expected and even from what she expected, but she explained "it’s very much me."

Designer Stefano Gabbana told Vogue Lauren wanted "a very classic and elegant wedding" and "didn’t want to do something very flashing or bling bling."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez kissing

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos share a kiss as they leave their hotel in Venice, Italy. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Jeff and Lauren went public with their relationship in 2019 once she separated from her husband, Patrick Whitesell, and Bezos finalized his divorce from MacKenzie Scott. He proposed to her in May 2023 while aboard his $500 million yacht, Koru.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"More than the dress, I’m happy that I’m getting married, and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore. I am the luckiest woman on the planet," she said.

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

Trending