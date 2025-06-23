Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez get steamy at foam party aboard $500M superyacht

Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published | Updated
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are living it up ahead of their big day.

The couple were photographed packing on the PDA during a foam party aboard the Amazon founder's super yacht, Koru, off the island of Cres in Croatia, over the weekend.

Sanchez, 55, could be seen wearing a red and black string bikini, which she paired with a large sunhat and a pair of sunglasses. Bezos wore a pair of black swim shorts with blue designs on them, also accessorizing with sunglasses and a white bucket hat.

In the photos obtained by Fox News Digital, the couple could be seen enjoying the party with their arms around each other in an intimate embrace while covered in foam, as they celebrated with friends.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez hugging during a foam party on his yacht.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were photographed embracing during a foam party on his yacht on Sunday. (Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL/SplashNews.com)

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SANCHEZ'S STAR-STUDDED WEDDING GUEST LIST IS WHO'S WHO OF HOLLYWOOD

A happy birthday banner could be seen hanging elsewhere on the yacht, and it is believed the foam party was in celebration of Sanchez's son Evan's 19th birthday.

Other photos showed the couple lounging together on a daybed on a smaller boat.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez with their arms around each other while on a yacht off the coast of Croatia.

Bezos and Sánchez enjoyed a foam party believed to be a celebration for her son's 19th birthday. (Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL/SplashNews.com)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez relaxing on a daybed in one of the speedboats on the coast of Croatia.

Bezos and Sánchez also soaked up the sun while relaxing on a daybed together. (Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL/SplashNews.com)

The two are expected to tie the knot on June 27 as part of a three-day extravaganza in Venice, Italy. Due to protests from locals, the couple were reportedly forced to change one of their venues.

This latest celebration rounds out a series of pre-wedding events the couple have enjoyed over the past two months leading up to their big day. They were previously photographed on Bezos' $500 million yacht, as he got handsy with the 55-year-old former entertainment journalist while docked off the coast of Cannes, France.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in bathing suits enjoying a foam party on his yacht.

The foam party is just the latest celebration ahead of their wedding day. (Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL/SplashNews.com)

While in Cannes, Sánchez hosted a star-studded bachelorette party on Thursday, May 15, at the restaurant Lafayette's. The 13 women in attendance included Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Kris Jenner and Katy Perry.

Sanchez shared photos of the evening on her Instagram, expressing how thankful she was for everyone who came together to celebrate with her before she married Bezos.

"Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way," she wrote in the caption.

Lauren Sanchez and Eva Longoria walked the red carpet together at the Cannes Film Festival.

Eva Longoria and Lauren Sánchez attend the Global Gift Gala at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France.  (Andrea Cremascoli/WireImage)

She also posed with Longoria on the red carpet at the Global Gift Gala while at the Cannes Film Festival. Longoria presented Sanchez with the Global Gift Women Empowerment Award at the ceremony, which she received for her philanthropy work, most notably with the Bezos Earth Fund and the organization, This Is About Humanity.

Later that week, she attended the amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival with Bezos. While she walked the carpet on her own, the two posed for photos inside the event.

Sanchez stunned in a figure-hugging gown covered in blue and silver sequins that made her look like a mermaid, while Bezos looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attended the amfAR Gala together.

Bezos and Sánchez also attended the amfAR Gala together while at the Cannes Film Festival in May. (Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

