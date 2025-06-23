Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez get steamy at foam party aboard $500M superyacht

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are living it up ahead of their big day.

The couple were photographed packing on the PDA during a foam party aboard the Amazon founder's super yacht, Koru, off the island of Cres in Croatia, over the weekend.

Sanchez, 55, could be seen wearing a red and black string bikini, which she paired with a large sunhat and a pair of sunglasses. Bezos wore a pair of black swim shorts with blue designs on them, also accessorizing with sunglasses and a white bucket hat.

In the photos obtained by Fox News Digital, the couple could be seen enjoying the party with their arms around each other in an intimate embrace while covered in foam, as they celebrated with friends.

A happy birthday banner could be seen hanging elsewhere on the yacht, and it is believed the foam party was in celebration of Sanchez's son Evan's 19th birthday.

Other photos showed the couple lounging together on a daybed on a smaller boat.

The two are expected to tie the knot on June 27 as part of a three-day extravaganza in Venice, Italy. Due to protests from locals, the couple were reportedly forced to change one of their venues.

This latest celebration rounds out a series of pre-wedding events the couple have enjoyed over the past two months leading up to their big day. They were previously photographed on Bezos' $500 million yacht, as he got handsy with the 55-year-old former entertainment journalist while docked off the coast of Cannes, France.

While in Cannes, Sánchez hosted a star-studded bachelorette party on Thursday, May 15, at the restaurant Lafayette's. The 13 women in attendance included Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Kris Jenner and Katy Perry.

Sanchez shared photos of the evening on her Instagram, expressing how thankful she was for everyone who came together to celebrate with her before she married Bezos.

"Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way," she wrote in the caption.

She also posed with Longoria on the red carpet at the Global Gift Gala while at the Cannes Film Festival. Longoria presented Sanchez with the Global Gift Women Empowerment Award at the ceremony, which she received for her philanthropy work, most notably with the Bezos Earth Fund and the organization, This Is About Humanity.

Later that week, she attended the amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival with Bezos. While she walked the carpet on her own, the two posed for photos inside the event.

Sanchez stunned in a figure-hugging gown covered in blue and silver sequins that made her look like a mermaid, while Bezos looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.