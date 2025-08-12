Lauren Sánchez Bezos gets emotional dropping son off at college dorm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lauren Sánchez Bezos is entering a new chapter of motherhood – sending her son off to college.

The wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took to Instagram to share a heartfelt moment with her son setting up his dormitory.

"Dropped off Evan at college today. 18 years of early mornings, late night snacks and family dinners... and then there he was building his own dorm cabinet," Sánchez Bezos wrote, as she reflected on an emotional moment.

"A small thing but in that moment I saw the start of his next chapter. Proud. Heartbroken. Grateful," she added.

Last week, proud mom Sánchez Bezos also took to social media to document her son’s journey to college.

In an Instagram Story, Sánchez Bezos related to other moms trying to process the moment their little kids suddenly aren’t so little anymore.

"Shout out to all the moms who feel like we were just dropping off our kids at kindergarten... then you blink and now we are packing them up for college. I'm in tears!" she shared.

Sánchez Bezos shared a photo Saturday of large blue bags that appeared filled with dorm essentials, sitting in front of framed comic book artwork.

The tearful goodbye marked a major milestone for Sánchez Bezos and her family.

Back in December 2024, Sánchez Bezos proudly announced that her son Evan had officially been accepted to the University of Miami. She dropped a sneak peek on Instagram Stories — a shot of the UMiami logo alongside the word "business," teasing that Evan’s headed to the Herbert Business School.

"My heart is bursting," she gushed at the time. "Beyond proud of you."

The Emmy Award-winning journalist and former news anchor’s posts come after she tied the knot with Bezos in a lavish Venice wedding.

All three of her kids, whom she shares with ex-husbands Patrick Whitesell and Tony Gonzalez, were wearing Dolce & Gabbana for her and Bezos' special day on June 27.

Sánchez welcomed her son, Nikko Gonzalez, in February 2001 with former Kansas City Chiefs player, Gonzalez. She and her ex-husband Whitesell were married in 2005. They went on to have a son, Evan Whitesell, in 2006 and a daughter, Eleanor Whitesell, in 2008.

The two were married for 13 years before filing for divorce in April 2019. The divorce filing came just one day after Bezos finalized his separation from his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott.

Scott and Bezos wed in 1993 and share four children together.

In 2019, the duo announced their divorce after 25 years of marriage. They settled shortly after.

