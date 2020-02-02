Lady Gaga says she 'better hear no lip-syncing' during Super Bowl LIV halftime show: report

Lady Gaga is keeping the bar high for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime performance during Super Bowl LIV.

After her performance on Saturday in Miami, the 33-year-old "Just Dance" singer offered a message about the upcoming show.

"I better hear no lip-syncing tomorrow,” Gaga said, according to People.

However, she also expressed well wishes for the duo.

"I love you Miami, I love you, J Lo, I love you, Shakira,” said Gaga.

“I wish so much love and so much luck to everyone that’s doing the halftime show, to both the teams that are playing each other in the Super Bowl,” she continued. “They’re all champions.”

Gaga headlined the halftime show herself in 2017 and thanked concertgoers for their support of the performance.

“Thank you so much for believing in me,” said the singer. “I remember when I played the halftime show and it was one of the most special, beautiful things that’s ever happened to me. So, thank you.”

Gaga's Miami performance was part of a pre-game celebration on Saturday night. The event took place in a custom-built venue and was streamed on Twitter for those unable to attend.