Lady Gaga has 'confided' in Bradley Cooper for 'years,' asked for advice before taking 'House of Gucci' role

Lady Gaga revealed she "absolutely" asked Bradley Cooper for advice before taking a role in the film "House of Gucci."

The 35-year-old musician credited the support given to her by Cooper as what landed her in the position she's in now.

"Bradley Cooper really believed in me for the role of Ally Maine in 'A Star Is Born' and the way that he empowered me to take helm of that character as well as take helm of the soundtrack and work with him so closely on a movie about music and a movie about musicians, it really was the success of our artistic collaboration and I think it landed me where I am now," Lady Gaga said during an appearance on Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast.

"I'm able to read lots of scripts and talk to lots of different directors. It's a true honor."

Lady Gaga's performance as Patrizia Reggiani in "House of Gucci" has prompted Oscars buzz yet again for the musician-turned-actress.

"I've confided in Bradley for years and I've always appreciated his support and his advice and his thoughts on my future endeavors," Lady Gaga said.

Lady Gaga starred alongside Cooper in "A Star Is Born" in 2018. The actors' chemistry in the movie sparked romance rumors between the two. Cooper's relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk fell apart around the same time, further fueling the rumors.

However, Cooper shot down the idea that anything romantic had ever happened between the two during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Cooper claimed the chemistry seen between him and Lady Gaga during the movie and subsequent performances was just acting.

"Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level," Cooper told the outlet , referring to the way the two stared into each other's eyes as they performed "Shallow" at the Oscars.

"They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film," he added. "It’s that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people. … It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience."