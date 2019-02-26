Lady Gaga and Madonna appear to end longtime feud at Oscars after-party

Pop stars Lady Gaga and Madonna were snapped embracing one another, a sign that the two may have ended their yearslong feud.

The photograph showed Madonna hugging a smiling Lady Gaga as she held her Oscar. The snap was taken at Madonna’s post-Academy Awards party. Madonna shared another photo of the two on her Twitter congratulating the “A Star is Born” actress.

“Don’t mess with Italian girls @ladygaga #winner,” she captioned the post.

The beef between the two pop stars began in 2011, when Madonna accused Lady Gaga of ripping off her hit “Express Yourself” in her hit single “Born This Way.” Lady Gaga denied the accusation.

In her documentary “Gaga: Five Foot Two,” Lady Gaga spoke about the “Vogue” singer.

“So the thing with me and Madonna, for example, is that I admired her always. And I still admire her, no matter what she might think of me,” she said, according to Vanity Fair. “She wouldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive or whatever… Telling me you think I’m a piece of s--- through the media? It’s like a guy passing me a note through his friend.”

Lady Gaga took home the Oscar for Best Original Song for “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” on Sunday.