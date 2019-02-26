Lady Gaga posts about ‘special’ moment with Cooper during Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES-- Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Academy Awards performance of “Shallow” left social media abuzz on Sunday night, and the Oscar-winning songstress is apparently still thinking of the duet nearly 24 hours later.

Gaga posted a picture of the two onstage sitting in front of the Steinway & Sons piano. Cooper's hand is wrapped around her waist and their hands were interwoven. She posted, "Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius."

The performance contained some seriously intense eye contact between the pair, who starred as the star-crossed Jackson Maine and Ally in “A Star is Born,” which won the Academy Award for best original song at the ceremony.

W Magazine summed up the performance, “Cooper and Gaga's connection was so strong, at the end of their performance their mouths were a couple of breaths away from a kiss.”

EX-SPICE GIRL: GAGA WENT AGAINST WOMEN'S CODE

An Oscars audience member tweeted, "Right after Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s performance ended and it cut to commercial, they ran back into stage holding hands to head to their seats and the entire audience cheered and applauded them. #Oscars2019 #WhatYouDidntSee."

While some speculated that Cooper's longtime girlfriend (and mother of his daughter) Irina Shayk would be miffed, it was the opposite: Shayk, 33, was seen giving Gaga a huge hug during the show.

During her acceptance speech, a tearful Gaga gushed, "Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could've sang this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much."

Fox News' Jessica Sager contributed to this report