‘Halloween’ moviegoers warned not to wear Michael Myers masks to AMC theaters

Heads up, scary movie fans: If you're planning to see the thrasher film “Halloween” at an AMC theater his weekend, don’t wear a Michael Myers mask.

AMC Theatres is warning against wearing the masks, as well as bringing any weapons — real or fake.

“For this weekend’s opening of HALLOWEEN, AMC Theatres is expecting a great turnout of enthusiastic fans ready to be scared all over again by Michael Myers. In the spirit of ‘Halloween’ and costumes, we at AMC love it when our guests dress up for the occasion, but a reminder that weapons, real or fake, and masks are not permitted at AMC,” AMC Theatres told Fox News in a statement.

“So come to HALLOWEEN at AMC prepared for a scary great time, and leave the mask at home!” they added.

The policy isn't unique to moviegoers hoping to see the sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 classic horror film.

“We will not allow any guests into our theatres in costumes that make other guests feel uncomfortable and we will not permit face-covering masks or fake weapons inside our buildings," AMC Theatres said following the deadly 2012 shooting at the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, where shooter James Holmes — who wore a gas mask when he entered the auditorium —killed 12 people at the showing of the Batman movie “The Dark Knight Rises.”

“We are taking necessary precautions to ensure our guests who wish to enjoy a movie this weekend can do so with as much peace of mind as possible in these circumstances,” the company added at the time.

You can catch the movie featuring actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays Laurie Strode, starting Oct. 19.