Kristin Cavallari reacts to Jay Cutler asking her about retirement: 'That, unfortunately, is not my dream'

Kristin Cavallari isn't planning on slowing down anytime soon when it comes to her career.

In a clip from this Sunday's "Very Cavallari" episode, the Uncommon James mogul is seen driving in the car with husband Jay Cutler when the former Chicago Bears quarterback brings up the topic of retirement.

"In an ideal situation—a year, whatever it is—do you see yourself going to the office still every day? Once a week? Twice a week? Three times a week?" Cutler, 35, asks his wife.

"In a year? Yeah, I'm still gonna be going to the office in two, five, 10 years," Cavallari, 32, responds. "Unless I've sold my company in 10 years. But then I'm like, in 10 years, I'm only gonna be almost 42. It's not like I'm gonna retire."

In 2017, Cavallari launched her Nashville-based jewelry company Uncommon James, which quickly expanded to a home line, Uncommon James Home, and a children's collection, Little James.

"I'm just saying, but then what? It's not like I'm going to sell Uncommon James, and then sit on my a-- all day," Cavallari quipped. "That's not my personality."

Cutler agreed with his wife of nearly 6 years, explaining that she would "find something else."

"You can be my farm hand," he suggested. However, Cavallari immediately shut the idea down. "I don't think so. I don't think that's in the cards for me," she explained to Cutler, who admitted he doesn't think it is either.

"Jay is sort of in this retired mode," the mom of three added in an interview confessional. "He's kind of just hanging out and he wants me to sell my business and be there with him. That, unfortunately, is not my dream. I really love Uncommon James and I'm gonna continue to do that. I mean, I take pride in it."

“Very Cavallari” airs Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET on E!