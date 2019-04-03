Kristin Cavallari admits she and Jay Cutler have 'problems' in their marriage

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler tied the knot almost six years ago, and share three children together, but the reality star admits not everything is as perfect as it seems when it comes to their relationship.

In a clip from this Sunday's "Very Cavallari" episode, the "Uncommon James" mogul is seen chatting with her friends about her marriage to the former Chicago Bears quarterback.

“Jay has been great, yes. From the outside, like, things are so perfect and things are so great,” Cavallari, 32, begins. “But actually, like, they’re not. And that sucks. It sucks. That’s the thing, though, with marriage — it’s ups and downs.”

The E! personality went on to say that the couple is currently "in a low."

"But in two months we could be up here again," she notes, explaining "that’s how we’ve always been, our whole relationship. It is what it is.”

“There’s no such thing as a perfect relationship," Cavallari adds during an interview confessional. "Jay and I have problems — I’ve always been very vocal about that."

"We have to work at our relationship, so hearing him say that we're perfect is kind of silly to me. We definitely have issues.”

Cavallari and Cutler, 35, got married in June 2013, 10 months after welcoming son Camden Jack. The pair are also parents to son, Jaxon Wyatt, and daughter, Saylor James.

“Very Cavallari” airs Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET on E!