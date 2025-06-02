Kristin Cavallari calls cutting father out of her life the 'best decision' ever made

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kristin Cavallari stands by her decision to distance herself from her father.

In a recent interview with People, the 38-year-old reality TV star opened up about her decision to cut out her father from her life, calling it "the best decision I've ever made."

"I mean, honestly, and this might sound messed up to some people, but it's the best decision I've ever made, cutting my dad out of my life. Such a weight has been lifted from me," she told the outlet. "There's not one day where I miss him. I don't know if it was two or three years ago, but I mean, I was an adult, let's say I was 35 [when I decided]. It was 35 years of buildup to that point."

She went on to explain that it "was something that I had been wanting to do for a long time" and it wasn't until after he "crossed the boundary with my kids" and wouldn't apologize that she pulled the trigger.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI DENIES DATING A-LISTER AFTER RUMORS SWIRLED FOR YEARS

Cavallari shares three children with her ex-husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, including sons Camden, 12, Jaxon, 11, and daughter Saylor, 9.

"Like, you're just gaslighting me. I don't have time for that anymore," she continued. "If someone's not bringing you joy, if people are only bringing you hurt and sadness and anger, what is the point? Even if it's a parent, life's too short."

The reality star first opened up about her decision to cut her dad out of her life in December 2023 during an appearance on her podcast, "Let's Be Honest," in which she spoke with psychologist Dr. Sherrie Campbell.

"I mean, honestly, and this might sound messed up to some people, but it's the best decision I've ever made, cutting my dad out of my life. Such a weight has been lifted from me." — Kristin Cavallari

During a discussion about narcissism, Cavallari shared that she never felt comfortable around her father, as he was constantly putting her down as a child and that she didn't realize he was a narcissist until she was an adult.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"But then the flip side of that is, sometimes he would put me on this pedestal and talk me up," she said on her podcast. "Now, as an adult looking back, it was when it benefited you and made you look good."

She further elaborated on what it was like growing up with her father on a December 2024 episode of Bunnie Xo's podcast, "Dumb Blonde," where she described the relationship as having "so many layers to it. It's so complicated…. It really is disgusting."

Cavallari referred to her cutting contact with her father as "the last thing I needed to do in my healing journey," even comparing her marriage to Cutler to her relationship with her father, saying, "I was repeating a pattern with my dad."

"I hadn't done the work on my relationship with my dad. That's what you do. I ended up marrying my dad," she said. "And so it really forced me to then to work through my s---, which is what I did. So when we got a divorce for the last five years, quite honestly, I've really taken the time to get my s--- together so that I don't then make the same mistake."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER