Kristen Bell shares makeup-free selfie to celebrate 40th birthday: 'Goodmorning 40'

Kristen Bell is celebrating her 40th birthday with a fresh face.

The "Good Place" star turned the big 4-0 on Saturday and celebrated with a sweet, makeup-free selfie on Instagram.

In the pic, Bell was in bed, wearing a red top with her blonde hair spilling across her pillow.

KRISTEN BELL WILL NO LONGER VOICE BIRACIAL CHARACTER IN APPLE TV+ SHOW 'CENTRAL PARK'

"Goodmorning 40!" she wrote in the caption, followed by three purple heart emojis.

She added: "#stillusingpimplecream."

She quickly amassed happy-birthday wishes from some of her famous friends.

Christina Perri, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Octavia Spencer, Natalie Portman and more wished Bell a special day.

KRISTEN BELL REVEALS SHOCK OF LEARNING HER FACE WAS USED IN PORNOGRAPHIC DEEPFAKE: 'I'M BEING EXPLOITED'

Bell also got a birthday shoutout from her hubby, Dax Shepard.

The 45-year-old actor shared a photo of himself and his wife, who was holding one of their little ones, though the child's face was blocked out.

"Happiest birthday most beautifulest buddy @kristenanniebell," he wrote in the caption. "Thank you for this suspiciously great life you’ve made for us."

Several read heart emojis concluded his post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bell previously spoke to Entertainment Tonight to discuss how she planned to spend her birthday.

"If we're allowed to get together with people, and even if not, we just get a bunch of cheesy over-the-hill stuff, like the hats and a bunch of canes, like geezer stuff," she said, "I think that would be kind of fun."