Kristen Bell reveals shock of learning her face was used in pornographic deepfake: ‘I’m being exploited’

Kristen Bell has fought long and hard to establish herself as a big-time player in Hollywood not only as an actress but as an executive producer and role model to her children and many others who may look up to her.

So, suffice to say the “Frozen” performer was taken aback when her husband Dax Shepard brought it to her attention that pornographic videos had been making the rounds on the Internet showed Bell’s face affixed to the bodies of other women in what the online community refers to as “deepfake.”

Bell, 39, opened up about learning she was the star attraction to videos and clips circulating online which she said came as a total surprise.

“I was just shocked because this is my face,” Bell told Vox in a recent interview. “Belongs to me! ... It’s hard to think about, that I’m being exploited.”

A deepfake is one’s face and/or voice being artificially manipulated or placed over other images or another person’s face to make it appear as though the individual is the one doing the act or saying the phrase.

And for Bell, her likeness has been widely used in deepfakes -- which according to the outlet, citing a report by Deeptrace -- 96 percent come in a pornographic variety.

“We’re having this gigantic conversation about consent and I don’t consent — so that’s why it’s not okay,” Bell fumed, adding that she doesn’t care about disclaimers explicitly stating that it isn’t actually her in the videos. “Even if it’s labeled as, ‘This is not actually her,’ it’s hard to think about that. I wish that the Internet were a little bit more responsible and a little bit kinder.”

Despite the overwhelming majority of deepfakes being linked to celebrity likenesses, the Deeptrace study, co-written by Henry Ajder, saw an overall spike in likenesses by regular people also being used, such as attractive people on social media who may fit similar feature profiles to celebrities and have their images ran through an artificial intelligence encoder, often creating lookalikes.

“I think it's important to not ignore red flags in the world,” Bell said. “When new technologies start popping up, I think we're screwed if we don't acknowledge the detriment that it could bring to us.”

“It's a tough issue and I had a sneaky suspicion maybe other people wouldn't want to talk about it, and I feel a responsibility,” she added. “I hope that we can continue conversations about this and see who it's negatively affecting, and help to change that."