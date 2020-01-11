Christina Perri suffers miscarriage: 'I am so sad but not ashamed'

Christina Perri is opening up about a tragic event to her fans.

The 33-year-old "A Thousand Years" singer took to Instagram on Friday to share with her million followers that she suffered a miscarriage earlier that day.

"Today i had a miscarriage," she wrote. "Baby was 11 weeks old."

MEGHAN MCCAIN REVEALS SHE SUFFERED A MISCARRIAGE: 'INSIDE, I AM DYING'

Perri said she and husband Paul Costabile are "shocked & completely heartbroken" by the news.

"We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so i feel like its also important to share this news too," she wrote. "I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame."

She added: "I am so sad but not ashamed. I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. to all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, i see you and i love you."

JOY-ANNA DUGGAR REVEALS SHE SUFFERED MISCARRIAGE 5 MONTHS INTO SECOND PREGNANCY: ‘WE’VE CRIED COUNTLESS TEARS’

The singer added that she and her husband will try for another baby "when the time feels right." For now, the couple will continue to "mourn our little life lost."

On Saturday, the singer appeared to be keeping her spirits high, as she posted a photo of the couple's daughter, Carmella, 1, smiling on a swing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are so blessed with Carmella. We are holding her extra tight today and letting her endless joy fill our hearts," she said.

Perri and Costabile have been married since December 2017.