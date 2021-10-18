Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian engagement gets reaction from drummer’s ex-wife

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shaunna Moakler has seemingly responded to his engagement with Kourtney Kardashian.

The former "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared the news of their engagement on Instagram Sunday, posting a pair of photos that show her and her new fiance on the beach surrounded by what appears to be a giant decorative heart made of roses along with candles.

On Monday, Moakler took to her own Instagram Story to share a text post that seemed to hint that she is not pleased with the news.

"Temporarily Closed for Spiritual Maintenance," she wrote.

The mention seems subtle for Moakler, who was married to the Blink-182 drummer for four years. She is rarely shy about being blunt when it comes to slamming Barker’s relationship with Kardashian. For example, in an interview with People in May, she described herself as "very much over" her ex and mocked their PDA-filled relationship as "weird."

She took things a step further in an interview with Us Weekly when she accused Barker for having an affair with Kim Kardashian.

"I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair," she told the outlet at the time.

Kim and Barker reportedly met in the early 2000s when she was working as Paris Hilton's assistant before skyrocketing to fame herself. While he admitted in his 2015 memoir "Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums" that he had an attraction to Kim, he notes that he never touched her.

Moakler isn't’ the only ex in the Kravis equation who is reportedly not happy about their new engagement. An insider close to Kourtney’s ex, and the father of her three children, Scott Disick, told Page Six that he is "going crazy" over the news.

"He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark."

However, the outlet notes that Disick previously gave Kourtney his blessing in one of his final acts on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." He told finale host Andy Cohen that he wants her to be happy and that he gives her his "blessing" to be with Barker.

The Blink-182 drummer popped the question on Sunday, Oct. 17 as the sun was setting on the beach in Montecito, Calif. E! News reports that Kim, their other sister Khloe and their mom Kris Jenner were on hand to surprise Kourtney after the proposal.