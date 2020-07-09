Kirstie Alley sees ‘pretty sad’ irony regarding Trump-Biden debates

Joe Biden’s campaign handlers aren’t making much sense to former “Cheers” star Kirstie Alley.

“It’s pretty sad that Dems don’t want Biden to Debate Trump,” Alley wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

“It’s like saying ‘we know he can’t hold his own in a debate with Trump but could hold his own with world leaders and making monumental decisions for this country.’”

The Trump team has been critical of the Biden camp for having their candidate make minimal campaign appearances – allegedly in hopes of shielding the gaffe-prone Biden.

In June, the Trump team pointed to a video showing former Democratic National Committee Chairman Terry McAuliffe saying Biden was “fine in the basement.”

“Two people see him a day, his two body people. That's it,” McAuliffe said of Biden. “Let Trump keep doing what Trump's doing.”

Meanwhile, Alley also responded to Twitter commenters who reacted to her pro-Trump posts.

“What are you smoking?” one Biden fan wrote to Alley. “Biden can run circles around DJT. Delusional.”

“Let’s see it,” Alley responded. “I like a good spar.”

“World leaders don’t laugh/scornt [sic] Biden,” another person wrote, “but they absolutely do at Trump.”

“We will see about that,” Alley replied.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this story.