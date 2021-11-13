Kim Kardashian spotted in revealing dress at convenience store after Paris Hilton's wedding

Kim Kardashian was spotted in a revealing black dress stopping at a convenience store following Paris Hilton's elaborate wedding Thursday.

Kardashian, 41, wore a black Rick Owens floor-length dress that showed off her cleavage and taut abs. She paired the dress with Balenciaga accessories.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared her own photos from the night Saturday on social media.

"Pumpkin spice and everything nice for Paris’s wedding!" she captioned photos of her outfit for the evening. Kardashian also included a photo of herself with Hilton, who was wearing her custom-designed Oscar de la Renta wedding dress.

Kardashian and Hilton first met when the reality TV star worked as an assistant and stylist for the heiress in the early 2000s.

Hilton married Carter Reum in an elaborate ceremony Thursday.

Hilton and Reum have been an item since late 2019. The two had been friends for years before they became a couple. Reum proposed to Hilton in February 2021.

"Carter and I have been friends for over 15 years," Hilton told Vogue. "We stayed in each other’s lives over time, and we reconnected at a Thanksgiving get-together in 2019. From that night, I felt the spark, and the rest is history."

Hilton has been sharing moments from the wedding on her own social media since tying the knot.

"Wifey for lifey," she captioned a post showing off her Oscar de la Renta gown the day after her wedding ceremony.