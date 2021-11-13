Paris Hilton stuns in hot pink wedding dress for carnival-themed after party: photos

Paris Hilton tied the knot to Carter Reum on Thursday but the couple's wedding festivities continued into Friday with a neon, carnival-themed after party in Santa Monica.

Paris, known for her many bright and bold fashion statements, did not disappoint when stepping out in a hot pink gown for the occasion at the Santa Monica Pier. She accessorized her look with a matching neon pink veil and boots.

The hotel heiress and DJ was all smiles as she and Reum held hands on their way to the pier. Reum donned a navy blue and hot pink track suit, with a pink hoodie underneath to match his bride.

Paris' high-low dress featured sparkly mesh sleeves. The bride also opted for pink-rimmed heart-shaped sunglasses to complete her look.

It appeared her A-list guests also stuck to the theme of the night. Hilton's pal Demi Lovato was in attendance in a furry neon green jacket. Lovato paired the look with green sunglasses and planet-shaped earrings.

Meanwhile, the heiress's famous family members also joined in for some carnival fun. Hilton's aunt, Kyle Richards, was spotted leaving the outdoor venue with her husband Mauricio Umansky. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star opted for a yellow blazer and a neon pink purse.

Paris' sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild also stunned in a colorful mini dress with neon pink stilettos.

Paris shared photos of her wedding dress on social media shortly after she married Reum in a ceremony Thursday.

"Finishing touches…" the 40-year-old star captioned an up-close photo of herself on the big day. "Wifey for lifey," she captioned another post showing off the full gown.

Paris walked down the aisle wearing a custom-designed Oscar de la Renta dress, according to Vogue . Kim Petras sang "Can’t Help Falling in Love" during the intimate moment.

"We spent months designing my dress to perfection with the amazing Oscar de la Renta designers, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim," Paris told the outlet. "I love how it turned out. I wanted something that was timeless, elegant, chic, and iconic, and I am so happy."

Her team kept her hair and makeup look simple, according to hairstylist Eduardo Ponce.

"Our overall inspo was timeless beauty," Ponce told Vogue. "We wanted Paris to look fresh and chic. The dress is such a masterpiece — we didn’t want to overdo the glam. We kept it clean and simple."

Paris and Reum have been an item since late 2019. The two had been friends for years before they became a couple. Reum proposed to Paris in February of 2021.

"Carter and I have been friends for over 15 years," she told Vogue. "We stayed in each other’s lives over time, and we reconnected at a Thanksgiving get-together in 2019. From that night, I felt the spark, and the rest is history."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.