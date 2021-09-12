Kim Kardashian turns heads in New York City with black, leather dominatrix-style outfit ahead of the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian turned heads with a shocking, dominatrix-style outfit while arriving in New York City for the annual Met Gala.

The former reality star and current beauty mogul arrived in the city at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Central Park South over the weekend in true, extra, Kardashian style. Ahead of the high-fashion Met Gala event, Kim K got the ball rolling early by stepping out of her car to enter the hotel in an all-black leather outfit that included a zippered mask with more zippers covering her eyes.

Given the many photographers snapping pics of the star as well as the mask, it’s a wonder that she was able to see at all as she effortlessly made her way into the fancy hotel.

Photos of the outfit show a black leather long jacket, a similarly colored and textured zip-up blouse, gloves, knee-high boots and, of course, the mask, which in addition to complying with coronavirus guidelines, sported a hole in the back where her high ponytail could poke out. In fact, it would be hard to tell it was Kim K at all if the outfit wasn’t very, very her.

Surprisingly, this isn’t even the first time she’s sported an all-black bodysuit and mask of late. In August, she was spotted attending estranged husband Kanye West’s 2nd "Donda" listening event in what was described as a bondage-style black bodysuit while wearing a similar mask with zip-up holes where the mouth and eyes would be.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

In the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion special in June, Kardashian publicly acknowledged that she would always be friends with West.

"That was my friend first and foremost for a long time, so I can’t see that going away," she told the reunion host, Andy Cohen, at the time. "I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family."