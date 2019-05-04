Kim Kardashian can pull in $1 million per sponsored Instagram post: report

Kim Kardashian can pocket as much as $1 million for a single Instagram post.

The reality star and KKW Beauty mogul claimed in legal papers associated with a suit against fast fashion company Missguided USA that she gets between $300,000 and $500,000 per post, TMZ reported.

But TMZ sources said her lawyers are expected to amend the paperwork to up her take on her social media posts to $1 million a pop.

In those papers, she also said she frequently turns down offers because she doesn’t want to be associated with certain brands.

The story originally appeared in the New York Post.