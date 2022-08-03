Khloe Kardashian 'likes' Instagram post joking Kris Jenner released Taylor Swift's private jet usage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Khloe Kardashian liked an Instagram post joking that Kris Jenner was the one who leaked Taylor Swift's private jet use.

Khloe's name shows up on the list of people who double tapped a post shared by @Kardashiansocial over the weekend. The meme post poses the question, "who leaked that Taylor Swift's private jet took 170 flights this year?"

The post features a video of Kris walking into a room, sitting on a couch and answering "Kris f--king Jenner."

The "Shake it Off" singer was accused of polluting the earth by flying in her private jet 170 times between Jan. 1 and July 29, according to Yard, a sustainability marketing agency that prides itself on "cutting-edge data and analysis."

Swift was at the very top of the list.

However, a representative for the 32-year-old pop star said, "Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect," according to TMZ.

Swift and the Kardashian-Jenner family have had issues in the past. The feud between the pop star and the reality TV family began after Kanye West shaded Swift while she was accepting an award at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kanye later apologized, and the two seemingly became friends.

Until the rapper released his song "Famous" which included the lyric - "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b--ch famous." Kanye claimed the lyric had been approved by Swift herself, but the "Lover" singer has continued to deny it.

Kim Kardashian came to Kanye's defense, and the pop star has not been friends with the family since.

Swift's private jet use leak came after Kylie Jenner received backlash after posting a picture of her and Travis Scott's private jets. She captioned the photo, "you wanna take mine or yours?"

Kylie did not make the list released by Yard, but Scott came in at number 10 with 8,384 minutes, or 5.8 days, so far this year.

Following the social media post, data regarding celebrity's private jet usage has been under scrutiny including rapper Drake.

The rapper was criticized after it was revealed that his jet took a 14-minute flight.

"This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anyone who was interested in the logistics," Drake commented on an Instagram post about the flight. "Nobody takes that flight."

