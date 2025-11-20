Kevin Spacey says he's homeless as he waits for Hollywood comeback call

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Spacey's life has changed drastically since he was blacklisted from Hollywood after sexual assault claims from various men surfaced years ago.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the "House of Cards" alum, 66, opened up about how his legal woes have impacted his life, personally and professionally, claiming he currently has no home as he attempts to recover from the financial burden.

"The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical," Spacey, who recently took the stage in a nightclub in Cyprus to perform his show, "Kevin Spacey: Songs & Stories," said. "I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out."

"You get through it. In weird ways, I feel I’m back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was. Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I’ll be able to decide where I want to settle down again," he continued.

"I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain," he added.

Spacey admitted his financial situation is "not great," and revealed that he almost filed for bankruptcy at one point.

A representative for Spacey did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Spacey was acquitted on sexual misconduct charges in July 2023 after four weeks of testimony. Spacey had pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The jury found him not guilty.

"I imagine that many of you can understand that there's a lot for me to process after what has just happened today," Spacey said after the verdict was given. "But I would like to say that I'm enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts, carefully, before they reached their decision."

"I am humbled by the outcome today," he added. "I also want to thank the staff inside this courthouse, the security, Evan Lowenstein, and all those who took care of us every single day, my legal team ... for being here every day."

Spacey told The Telegraph that he's hopeful for the future.

"We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work," Spacey said. "And that will happen in its right time. But I will also say what I think the industry seems to be waiting for is to be given permission — by someone who is in some position of enormous respect and authority."

"So, my feeling is if Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino call Evan [his manager, Evan Lowenstein] tomorrow, it will be over. I will be incredibly honored and delighted when that level of talent picks up the phone."

"And I believe it’s going to happen," he added.

Last year, Hollywood stars came to the actor's defense in demanding he be allowed to return to his career.

After the two-part documentary titled "Spacey Unmasked" aired in the U.K. in May 2024, fellow actors, including Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson, praised Spacey and claimed that the industry "needs him and misses him greatly."

"I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work," Stone told The Telegraph . "He is a genius. He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will."

"It’s terrible that [aspiring actors] are blaming him for not being able to come to terms with themselves for using him and negotiating with themselves because they didn’t get their secret agendas," she added.

Neeson shared the same sentiment and said, "I was deeply saddened to learn of these accusations against him. Kevin is a good man and a man of character. He’s sensitive, articulate and non-judgmental, with a terrific sense of humor. He is also one of our finest artists in the theater and on camera. Personally speaking, our industry needs him and misses him greatly."

These days, Spacey said he finds it humbling to start from scratch.

"My relationship with fame is very much changed, and I’m back to that ‘twist of Lemmon’, as I like to call it. Because now I’m so pleased to be able to take the time to meet people and have conversations with them. I’m stopped all the time in many different places, in many different circumstances, and people are so kind and so generous," he said.

"And that’s been such a delightful readjustment to fame in the last seven years. I’m so much happier and more comfortable. I’m not putting a hat on and ducking out of buildings. I’m walking with my head high, no glasses on my face, no hat, nothing to hide."

