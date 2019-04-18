Expand / Collapse search
Kevin Hunter out at 'Wendy Williams Show' amid divorce

By Francesca Bacardi | New York Post
Hollywood Nation: Talk show host Wendy Williams files for divorce from husband and manager Kevin Hunter after nearly 22 years of marriage; Jeffrey Tambor gets a final farewell on Amazon's 'Transparent' as series creator Jill Soloway confirms his character will be killed off in the show's musical finale.

Kevin Hunter is unemployed.

Wendy Williams‘ estranged husband is out as an executive producer on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Page Six confirmed on Thursday.

“Kevin Hunter is no longer an Executive Producer on the ‘Wendy Williams Show,'” a spokesperson for the daytime show, which is produced by Debmar-Mercury, told us. “Debmar-Mercury wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

As Page Six reported earlier this week, Hunter was negotiating an exit package after Wiliams filed for divorce last week. Hunter had been part of the show since its launch in 2008.

Prior to his ouster, Wiliams hired extra security to have on-set while working with Hunter to protect herfrom his allegedly abusive behavior.

Williams and Hunter tied the knot in 1997 and share one son together, Kevin Hunter Jr.

