Preview of Ray Liotta's 'Black Bird' appearance released following his sudden death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The trailer for one of Ray Liotta's final projects has been released.

Before his death, Liotta completed the Apple TV+ series "Black Bird." The actor filmed six episodes as the character Big Jim Keene.

Other projects Liotta had worked on before his sudden death include "Dangerous Waters" and "Cocaine Bear."

The "Goodfellas" star had recently made an acting comeback with his role in the Apple TV+ series "Black Bird" along with "The Many Saints of Newark."

RAY LIOTTA: A LOOK AT THE ‘GOODFELLAS’ STAR'S LIFE BEHIND THE CAMERA AND AS A HOLLYWOOD LEGEND

Liotta died in his sleep at a hotel room on May 26 in the Dominican Republic while filming "Dangerous Waters." No foul play is suspected in his death, according to TMZ.

Following the news of his death, tributes poured in.

The actor's "Goodfellas" co-star Joe Pesci told Fox News Digital in a statement, "God is a Goodfella, and so is Ray."

Robert De Niro told Fox News Digital, "I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too way young to have left us. May he Rest in Peace."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Famed film director Martin Scorsese, who directed Liotta in a number of movies, revealed he regretted not working with the actor during his comeback.

"We had many plans to work together again but the timing was always off, or the project wasn’t quite right. I regret that now," Scorsese wrote in an op-ed for The Guardian.

"When I watched Ray as the divorce lawyer in ‘Marriage Story’ – he’s genuinely scary in the role, which is precisely why he’s so funny," Scorsese continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I remember feeling that I wanted to work with him again at this point in his life, to explore the gravity in his presence, so different from the young, sprightly actor he was when I met him."

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.