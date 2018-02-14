Kesha admits pop music days were 'silly'

Kesha has returned to her country music roots.

The singer joined Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris and Maren Morris at a benefit for the Country Music Hall of Fame on Tuesday night in New York City.

The pop singer told the crowd she learned everything about songwriting from her mother, Pebe Sebert, who penned songs for some of country music's most iconic artists, including Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton.

"My mom is a songwriter, an amazing country songwriter so when I was 16, I decided to do the antithesis of country music, which was like dance-pop music," Kesha said.

"But then I decided recently that was silly," she admitted.

Kesha's mom's most famous tune is "Old Flames Can't Hold a Candle To You" which was recorded by Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Merle Haggard.

"[The song is] in the Hall of Fame," Kesha said proudly. "She taught me how to write songs. So growing up, I dealt with life by writing songs."

The 30-year-old covered her mom's song on her latest album "Rainbow" and Dolly Parton even joined Kesha on the recording.

Parton spoke with Fox News in September about singing with the pop star.

"Her mother wrote that song and it was one of my No. 1 records way back in my early career," Parton said of her duet with Kesha. "When [Kesha] came along...it just seemed like the most natural thing to do."