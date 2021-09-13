Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kendall Jenner hits Met Gala 2021 red carpet in nearly-naked, sheer dress

Jenner attended her first Met Gala back in 2014

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Kendall Jenner walked the 2021 Met Gala in a nearly-naked sheer gown.

The model, 25, donned a custom Givenchy dress with dazzling jewels and sparkling crystals which covered just the right places.

This year's official theme of the fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute was "American Independence," leaving plenty of room for interpretation. 

Jenner attended her first Met Gala back in 2014 when she was 18 years old. 

Kendall Jenner wore a custom Givenchy gown to the 2021 Met Gala. 

Kendall Jenner wore a custom Givenchy gown to the 2021 Met Gala.  (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The gala, which raises money for the museum's Costume Institute, was pushed last year from its traditional May berth and morphed this year into a two-part affair marking the institute's 75th anniversary.

 It coincides with the opening of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," the first of a two-part exhibition at the Met's Anna Wintour Costume Center.

Kendall Jenner attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City

Kendall Jenner attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Organizers invited 400 guests, or about a third of the number that usually attend.

