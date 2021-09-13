Kendall Jenner hits Met Gala 2021 red carpet in nearly-naked, sheer dress

Kendall Jenner walked the 2021 Met Gala in a nearly-naked sheer gown.

The model, 25, donned a custom Givenchy dress with dazzling jewels and sparkling crystals which covered just the right places.

This year's official theme of the fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute was "American Independence," leaving plenty of room for interpretation.

MET GALA 2021: A LOOK AT THE STARS' RED CARPET OUTFITS

Jenner attended her first Met Gala back in 2014 when she was 18 years old.

The gala, which raises money for the museum's Costume Institute, was pushed last year from its traditional May berth and morphed this year into a two-part affair marking the institute's 75th anniversary.

It coincides with the opening of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," the first of a two-part exhibition at the Met's Anna Wintour Costume Center.

MET GALA 2021: HOW TO WATCH AND EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Organizers invited 400 guests, or about a third of the number that usually attend.