Kelly Ripa shows off her backside for Mark Consuelos in cheeky Instagram post: 'When the end is in sight'

Kelly Ripa shared a cheeky Instagram photo on Monday featuring her husband Mark Consuelos.

The 50-year-old talk show host posed bent over in a black bathing suit while Consuelos couldn't help but catch a glimpse of Ripa's backside.

"When the end is in sight……" Ripa captioned the photo, adding a winky face emoji with the tongue sticking out.

The comments section of Ripa's Instagram post was flooded with celebs raving over the photo.

"This is the best pic you've ever posted," Andy Cohen wrote.

"This is just epic. Period," Lisa Rinna added. "I don't even have anything clever to say. It's just hot."

Monica Mangin, a DIY and lifestyle expert, apologized to Ripa and Consuelo's daughter Lola in the comments.

Lola previously called Ripa's thirst trap photos on Instagram "disgusting." Lola opened up about things Ripa does on social media that she would never do herself during an interview published in People magazine's family issue back in August.

"That's disgusting," Lola responded when Ripa brought up the thirst trap photos. "I block that out of my mind. I forgot you even did that."

"I don't even know if I follow you on Instagram still," she added at the time.