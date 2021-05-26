Kelly Ripa’s son Joaquin wears dad Mark Consuelos’ tuxedo to prom

Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin Consuelos attended his senior prom this week and the talk show host revealed the teen borrowed his dad, Mark Consuelos', tuxedo.

The Emmy-winner joked about the tux's fit on the May 26 taping of "Live of Kelly and Ryan." Consuelos filled in for co-host Ryan Seacrest.

"Borrowed his dad's tux and shoes," Ripa revealed. "Both we will say tight, too small, a little bit?"

"No, it fit really well," Consuelos said. "It fit really well on him."

"Pants were a little short," she retorted. "It's ok."

"Did he get them short on purpose? Did he tailor them a little bit?" the "Riverdale" star quipped. "Oh, he's taller. His legs are longer."

"He didn't tailor his pants shorter," Ripa joked. "Just longer legs." The proud mama also posted a photo of her 18-year-old son posing with his beautiful date Melissa.

"Prom Night 2021. Joaquin and Melissa," she captioned the photo.

"You could see the difference in Joaquin's demeanor overall improved greatly," she said, "Once Mark got out of the picture and Melissa got in the picture."

Consuelos captioned his own shot, "It’s Prom night…. Quino and his lovely date Melissa."

Joaquin will be attending the University of Michigan this fall and will be joining the college's wrestling team.

Ripa and Consuelos also share 23-year-old son Michael and 19-year-old daughter Lola. He graduated from NYU in 2020 while Lola started there in 2019.