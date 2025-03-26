Kelly Clarkson airs her grievances about her kids' school

Like any good parent, Kelly Clarkson wants to attend as many of her children’s performances as she can.

But like a lot of working moms, she isn’t able to attend everything during the weekdays, especially if she doesn’t have advanced warning.

"I’m not going to lie. I don’t know when the school systems thought it would be a good plan for families and their emotional stability to start having performances at 10 a.m. during the week," the "Miss Independent" singer told Kylie Kelce on her "Not Going to Lie" podcast this week.

"This just in: A lot of us work, and surprising you with it — like not giving you an advance, like, so you can at least tell your work, like ‘Hey I’m going to need this morning off to come in’ — and, like, a lot of jobs wouldn’t let you do that anyway.

"But even if you’re, like, the boss and you would have that control, our kids don’t understand. And we just look like a------s when we’re not there. And then they go, ‘Why was this mom there?’ And then you have to say, ‘Because that kid got a better mom,’ I don’t know."

The 42-year-old shares two children, River, 10, and Remy, 8, with ex Brandon Blackstock.

Recently, Clarkson watched Remy perform Frank Sinatra's "My Way," which went viral after she brought her kids onto her show as guests.

The "Since U Been Gone" singer ran up after the performance and gave Remy a huge hug.

She later asked the 8-year-old on the show how he felt about the performance going viral and nearly keeled over laughing when he answered, "Yeah. How much views did I get again?"

She said when she told him he had more than 1 million views on the social video of his song, he asked her, "’Do you get that many views?’"

"I was like, ‘Calm down … and not that often," she joked.

Last year, the mother of two told People magazine she has a strict no-social media policy for her kids until they’re 18.

"That can be really hard on kids in general, but especially kids with parents in the public eye," Clarkson said of social media. "So, I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it]."

She said co-parenting with Blackstock is also getting "easier."

"It’s hard enough when you’re married and come from two different backgrounds and ways to discipline and educate. Doing that in different households can be tough."

The former couple finalized their divorce in 2022 after she filed for divorce in 2020.

Last week, Clarkson celebrated her 1,000th episode after a nearly two-week unexplained absence.

"For 1,000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together," Clarkson shared.

"I’ve lost, alone, a lot," she added without explanation.

"And along the way, we found comfort in one another," she said. "I am grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey. It has been such a cool time."

Fox News' Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.