Kelly Clarkson’s kids 'constantly' tell her not ‘to be with anybody else’ after divorce from their dad

Kelly Clarkson's two children, River, 10 and Remington, 8, can't picture their mother with anyone other than their dad, Brandon Blackstock.

During a recent radio appearance on KOST 103.5, Clarkson admitted her children have brought up the idea of her dating since her divorce from Blackstock was finalized in 2022.

"Both my kids are not [into it, and] they constantly bring it up. ‘Please, we don’t want you to be with anybody else.' They’re young, so it’s hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad," the singer-songwriter admitted.

Clarkson shared that she's talked to her children and explained that she "needs loving too."

"I’m not looking for it. I’m not looking for a ‘you’ for Christmas, but I think the hope of that is really beautiful and magical, and imagination station is a wonderful thing," she said.

The television show host said she's "very noncommittal" at this point, and she keeps attracting men that want to get serious right away.

"I feel, like, I’m a magnet for people who are all-in right off the bat and want to be exclusive," Clarkson said. "It’s not that I want to kiss a bunch of people, but I’m very noncommittal at the moment … and I have little ones. My girl, too, I’ve explained to her, ‘When Mommy’s ready, it’s OK. I’m allowed to do that.’"

Clarkson and Blackstock first met in May 2006 during a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards. The following year, Starstruck, which Narvel Blackstock, Clarkson's former father-in-law, founded in 1988, began representing Clarkson.

Blackstock was married at the time to Melissa Ashforth, with whom he shares daughter Savannah and son Seth, but the two split in 2012.

Clarkson and Blackstock reconnected at the Super Bowl in 2012 and began dating shortly afterward. The former couple announced their engagement in December 2012 and tied the knot in October 2013.

In June 2020, the "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker filed for divorce from Blackstock, citing "irreconcilable differences." The split quickly turned acrimonious with the two engaging in a custody dispute over River and Remy.

Clarkson was awarded primary physical custody of their two children, and the two share legal custody. A judge later ordered Clarkson to pay Blackstock almost $200,000 a month in spousal and child support.

The former couple battled for two years over ownership of the Montana ranch they once shared. In 2021, Clarkson lost a bid to evict Blackstock from the ranch after he refused to vacate the property. The dispute was settled in January 2022, when a judge ordered that Clarkson give Blackstock a 5.12% stake in the ranch, which equaled $908,800 of its total $17,750,000 value, according to People magazine.

Clarkson and Blackstock finalized their divorce in March 2022. Blackstock purchased his own Montana ranch a month later and moved out of Clarkson's property in June 2022.