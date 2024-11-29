Expand / Collapse search
Kelly Clarkson’s kids 'constantly' tell her not ‘to be with anybody else’ after divorce from their dad

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock share kids River, 10, and Remington, 8

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Kelly Clarkson receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video

Kelly Clarkson receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Kelly Clarkson discusses how it feels to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 20 years after winning the first season of ‘American Idol.’

Kelly Clarkson's two children, River, 10 and Remington, 8, can't picture their mother with anyone other than their dad, Brandon Blackstock.

During a recent radio appearance on KOST 103.5, Clarkson admitted her children have brought up the idea of her dating since her divorce from Blackstock was finalized in 2022.

"Both my kids are not [into it, and] they constantly bring it up. ‘Please, we don’t want you to be with anybody else.' They’re young, so it’s hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad," the singer-songwriter admitted.

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson finalized their divorce in 2022. (Getty Images)

Clarkson shared that she's talked to her children and explained that she "needs loving too."

"I’m not looking for it. I’m not looking for a ‘you’ for Christmas, but I think the hope of that is really beautiful and magical, and imagination station is a wonderful thing," she said.

"Both my kids are not [into it and] they constantly bring it up. ‘Please, we don’t want you to be with anybody else.'"

— Kelly Clarkson

The television show host said she's "very noncommittal" at this point, and she keeps attracting men that want to get serious right away.

"I feel, like, I’m a magnet for people who are all-in right off the bat and want to be exclusive," Clarkson said. "It’s not that I want to kiss a bunch of people, but I’m very noncommittal at the moment … and I have little ones. My girl, too, I’ve explained to her, ‘When Mommy’s ready, it’s OK. I’m allowed to do that.’"

Kelly Clarkson with her daughter and son

Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband share Remington Alexander Blackstock and River Rose Blackstock. ( Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Clarkson and Blackstock first met in May 2006 during a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards. The following year, Starstruck, which Narvel Blackstock, Clarkson's former father-in-law, founded in 1988, began representing Clarkson.

Blackstock was married at the time to Melissa Ashforth, with whom he shares daughter Savannah and son Seth, but the two split in 2012. 

Clarkson and Blackstock reconnected at the Super Bowl in 2012 and began dating shortly afterward. The former couple announced their engagement in December 2012 and tied the knot in October 2013.

Kelly Clarkson with her kids at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Kelly Clarkson's two young children do not want her to be with anyone but their dad. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

In June 2020, the "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker filed for divorce from Blackstock, citing "irreconcilable differences." The split quickly turned acrimonious with the two engaging in a custody dispute over River and Remy. 

Clarkson was awarded primary physical custody of their two children, and the two share legal custody. A judge later ordered Clarkson to pay Blackstock almost $200,000 a month in spousal and child support.

The former couple battled for two years over ownership of the Montana ranch they once shared. In 2021, Clarkson lost a bid to evict Blackstock from the ranch after he refused to vacate the property. The dispute was settled in January 2022, when a judge ordered that Clarkson give Blackstock a 5.12% stake in the ranch, which equaled $908,800 of its total $17,750,000 value, according to People magazine.

Kelly Clarkson in a blue sweater smiles on "The Kelly Clarkson Show"

Kelly Clarkson was awarded primary custody of her and Blackstock's two children, and they share legal custody. (Weiss Eubanks/Syndication via Getty Images)

Clarkson and Blackstock finalized their divorce in March 2022. Blackstock purchased his own Montana ranch a month later and moved out of Clarkson's property in June 2022. 

