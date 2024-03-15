Kelly Clarkson drops financial hammer on ex Brandon Blackstock in acrimonious divorce

Kelly Clarkson's bitter legal battle with her ex-husband and former manager, Brandon Blackstock, is heating up after the singer filed a new lawsuit against him and his father Narvel Blackstock's company, Starstruck Entertainment.

In November, the 41-year-old talk show host won a legal victory after a California labor commissioner ruled Blackstock was operating as her manager at Starstruck without a talent license and "unlawfully" procured four business deals on her behalf. He was ordered to repay her $2.6 million for commissions he received.

Blackstock and Starstruck appealed the California labor commissioner's decision that same month. In addition, they filed an appeal in Los Angeles Superior Court requesting a trial "de novo," which asked that the case be heard by a judge who could decide if the court was in agreement with the decision made by the California labor commissioner.

On Monday, Clarkson filed a cross-complaint in LA Superior Court against Blackstock and Starstruck seeking the return of all the commissions she paid to him between October 2019 and October 2020, which would be all the commissions that she is entitled to under the labor code for alleged violations of the Talent Agencies Act, according to a statement obtained by Fox News Digital from her lawyer.

Clarkson's complaint claims Starstruck was operating as an "unlicensed" talent agency in the state of California when Clarkson first entered into an "oral agreement" with the company to manage her business deals in 2007. Clarkson joined Starstruck in July 2007 and left the company in 2020. Their original agreement stipulated she pay 15% of her earnings to the company.

The documents allege Starstruck entered into the agreement with Clarkson as "a subterfuge and fraudulent device to attempt to circumvent and evade the licensing requirements and other requirements, restrictions, and regulations of the Talent Agencies Act."

The complaint requests that the court decide the original oral agreement and all agreements between the parties dating back to 2007 are "void and unenforceable" due to the alleged "wrongful acts and conduct of Starstruck."

In addition, the complaint asks for a "full and complete accounting from Starstruck of all monies received by Starstruck, directly or indirectly, in connection with any and all contracts, employment, or engagements pertaining in any way to the personal services" of Clarkson.

The complaint requested a court order requiring Starstruck to "disgorge and return any and all commissions, fees, profits, advances, producing fees or other monies" that Clarkson paid to the company.

In his statement to Fox News Digital, Clarkson's lawyer clarified that the three-time Grammy Award winner is not seeking the return of commissions she paid to Starstruck dating back to 2007.

The attorney stated that Clarkson was only seeking the disgorgement of "all of the commissions that she paid to him since October 2019, which is all of the commissions to which she is entitled under the Labor Code for his violations of the Talent Agencies Act."

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Blackstock's attorney, Bryan Freedman, said, "It is morally, ethically and legally wrong to attempt to get monies back from your ex-husband who not only helped her as her manager but who used those earnings on their children and Kelly and Brandon's lifestyle during the marriage."

Freedman did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Clarkson and Blackstock share daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7. The former couple first met in May 2006 during a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards. The following year, Starstruck, which Narvel founded in 1988, began representing Clarkson.

Blackstock was married at the time to his ex-wife Melissa Ashforth, with whom he shares daughter Savannah and son Seth, but the two split in 2012.

Clarkson and Blackstock reconnected at the Super Bowl in 2012 and began dating shortly afterward. The former couple announced their engagement in December 2012 and tied the knot in October 2013.

In June 2020, the "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker filed for divorce from Blackstock, citing "irreconcilable differences." The split quickly turned acrimonious with the two engaging in a custody dispute over River and Remy.

Clarkson was awarded primary physical custody of their two children, and the two share legal custody. A judge later ruled that Clarkson pay Blackstock almost $200,000 a month in both spousal and child support.

The former couple battled for two years over ownership of the Montana ranch they once shared. In 2021, Clarkson lost a bid to evict Blackstock from the ranch after he refused to vacate the property. The dispute was settled in January 2022, when a judge ordered that Clarkson give Blackstock a 5.12% stake in the ranch, which equaled $908,800 of its total $17,750,000 value, according to People magazine.

Clarkson and Blackstock finalized their divorce in March 2022. Blackstock purchased his own Montana ranch a month later and moved out of Clarkson's property in June 2022.

In September 2020, Starstruck sued Clarkson for $1.4 million in unpaid commissions. According to Variety, the lawsuit, which was filed in LA Superior Court, claimed Clarkson had not paid Starstruck the full amount that she owed for commissions that year for her earnings from "The Voice" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

According to Variety, the court documents stated that Clarkson had paid Starstruck $1.9 million in commissions but owed the company an additional $1.4 million. The lawsuit argued Clarkson would likely owe Starstruck $5.4 million in future commissions by the end of 2020.

"Over the course of approximately 13 years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar," the complaint stated, per the outlet.

"By way of example only, Starstruck was instrumental in helping Clarkson achieve success in terms of numerous hit albums, multiple Grammy wins and nominations, her role on popular television shows like ‘The Voice’ and her own talk show. Despite Starstruck’s hard work and dedication, Clarkson has decided she is going to stop paying Starstruck for what is contractually owed."

In November 2020, Clarkson filed a countersuit on the grounds Blackstock and Starstruck had violated the California Labor Code because they were never actually licensed as talent managers.

Three years later, Clarkson emerged victorious when a California labor commissioner ruled Blackstock must pay the "Breakaway" singer $2,641,374 for overstepping his managerial role and "unlawfully" procuring deals, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. During the time Blackstock was her manager, he made deals that should have been handled by her agency, Creative Artists Agency, instead.

"Under the Talent Agencies Act (TAA), a manager, like any person without a talent agency license, cannot procure or attempt to procure employment for artists," the court documents stated.

In the lawsuit filed by Clarkson, a breakdown of the $2,641,374 that Blackstock owed to his former wife stated that he owed the following amounts for the unlawful gigs: $1,983,155.70 for her contract deal as a coach on "The Voice," a promotional deal of $208,125 for Norwegian Cruise Line, $405,000 for collaboration with Wayfair and $93.30 for the Billboard Music Awards.