Kellie Pickler, Priscilla Presley set to star in 'Wedding at Graceland'

Kellie Pickler is returning to the TV screen this Christmas — and she’s not alone this time around.

"Wedding at Graceland," the sequel to the top-rated Hallmark film "Christmas at Graceland," is set to hit television screens in June. The film will feature a cameo appearance by none other than Priscilla Presley, as revealed by Us Weekly.

Pickler and co-star Wes Brown will reprise their roles as Laurel and Clay, who in the upcoming film plan their wedding and struggle to decide whether they want to wait 18 months to wed at Graceland, or marry in just three weeks due to a cancellation — factoring in that Laurel’s parents are at odds with Clay’s.

KELLIE PICKLER STILL FRIENDS WITH TAYLOR SWIFT, BUT NOT PART OF HER 'SQUAD'

The sequel also features a cameo by the former wife of Elvis Presley, Priscilla, whose appearance will see her share fond memories of her 1967 wedding to the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

With "Christmas at Graceland" being filmed in Memphis, Tenn., the production team opted to film the sequel where it all began. The majority of the film takes place at Elvis Presley’s mansion, Graceland.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The film is also set to feature a guest appearance by country singer Lee Brice. In speaking on the film, executive VP of the programming and publicity for Crown Media Family Network Michelle Vicary stated, “When you have Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown, Priscilla Presley, Lee Brice, Elvis’ unforgettable music, and Graceland, a dream location for a marriage ceremony, Wedding at Graceland promises to be the best day of your life.”