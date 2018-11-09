Katy Perry’s Dr. Luke deposition in Kesha sexual assault case to be made public

Pop star Katy Perry‘s deposition and music producer Dr. Luke‘s business records will soon be made public after a Manhattan judge said the information cannot remain sealed in singer Kesha‘s sexual assault case against Luke.

Perry had asked Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter to keep her deposition in the case under wraps — claiming it could “cause significant harm to her career and reputation.”

Dr. Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, has said Kesha lied in a text message to Lady Gaga when she said he raped Perry — all in an effort to boost her own sexual assault claims.

Kesha claims Luke, her former producer, drugged and raped her in 2008.

He has denied both allegations and sued Kesha for defamation. She counter-sued over the alleged assault.

With the case heading to trial next year, Schecter released multiple rulings Thursday about what information can remain under seal and what documents must be made public.

The judge found that Perry’s “testimony is relevant to several important factual and legal issues (such as causation of damages).”

“Thus there is a legitimate public interest in access,” the judge wrote. She ordered the deposition to be unsealed within three business days.

As for Luke, he wanted to keep the names of artists he’s currently working with out of the press. But the judge nixed his request.

She said the artists’ identities are “extremely important to the issue of causation of damages.”

Luke has said Kesha’s rape claims cost him $38 million in royalties.

The judge added, “There simply is no fair way to adjudicate this case without revealing this information. Given its importance, the public has a compelling interest in it, as does Kesha, who has an interest in the state of [his] business affairs.”

The judge agreed to keep Kesha’s medical records sealed for now but warned that they may become public at trial.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.