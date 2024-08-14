Katy Perry's music video 'Lifetimes' under investigation by Spanish authorities

The production company behind Katy Perry’s new music video for her song "Lifetimes" is under investigation after allegedly filming the singer in a protected natural site.

In the video, Perry appears on the dunes of the Ses Salines Natural Park, a protected area on the islands of Ibiza and Formentera off the coast of Spain, apparently without permission.

Local media reported that the area is marked off from the public with sticks and ropes, and the dunes of the private islet of S’Espalmador are "one of the most ecologically valuable sites on the islands."

The regional Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Natural Environment on Tuesday released a statement stating they have opened "preliminary investigation proceedings," alleging the production company failed to apply for the appropriate permits.

They clarified that the filming of the video wouldn’t be considered a "crime against the environment" because film productions can be allowed to film at the location, as long as they have permission. The Ministry’s website lists "filming and photo sessions" as an activity that "require written authorization," along with things like research projects, sports diving and lighting a fire on the island. Non-professional photography and casual observation of the natural environment do not require any permits.

Representatives for Perry and the production company, WeOwntheCity, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

A label spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that "the local video production company assured us that all necessary permits for the video were secured. We have since learned that one permit was in process, although we were given verbal authority to go ahead. Our local crew on July 22 applied for a permit for this specific location with the Directorate-General For Coasts And Coastline. Our crew received verbal approval on July 26 to proceed with the filming on July 27. We adhered to all regulations associated with filming in this area and have the utmost respect for this location and the officials tasked with protecting it."

WeOwntheCity shared images of the video, directed by Colombian-American photographer and director Matías Vásquez, better known as Stillz, on their social media.

Ibiza is a popular tourist destination, known for its nightlife and swimming, both of which Perry showcases in the music video.

The Ses Salines Natural Park is located on the south end of the island, and encompasses the waters and tiny land masses leading to the north of the island of Formentera.

"Lifetimes" is Perry’s second single off her upcoming album "143," which is set to debut Sept. 20.

Perry's previous single, "Woman's World," and the album came under fire in June in light of her working with music producer Łukasz Sebastian Gottwald, known professionally as Dr. Luke.

In 2014, he was accused of sexual assault and battery by singer Kesha. Dr. Luke filed a countersuit citing defamation, but the two ultimately settled in 2023.

Many fans have been excited about Perry's new album, but others questioned her collaboration with Dr. Luke, particularly on "Woman's World," which is seemingly a female empowerment anthem.

"A song about women empowerment produced by Dr Luke? As a fan this is shameful," one person commented on Perry's Instagram, which featured a snippet of the single. "Of all the producers to work with. With a title of, Woman’s World, you chose Dr. Luke. Makes absolutely no sense whatsoever," another commented.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.