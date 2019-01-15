Katherine Schwarzenegger predicted her Chris Pratt romance a year before they started dating

Hot off the news of her surprise engagement to Chris Pratt, a newly-unearthed interview with Katherine Schwarzenegger reveals that she was smitten with the “Jurassic World” star a full year before they even met.

Access Online released a never-before-seen interview with the 29-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger from August 2017 in which she’s asked to weigh in on the “hottest Chris” debate between “Avengers” stars Chris Pratt, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth.

In the video below, Schwarzenegger answers “Chris Evans” with almost no hesitation. However, she quickly checks herself and changes her answer to her now fiance.

“Actually, Chris Pratt. Chris Pratt has been looking good lately so, you never know,” she said.

The interview took place almost a full year before she began dating Pratt in June 2018, meaning the star kind of willed the relationship into existence. One wonders what would have happened had she not changed her answer from the “Captain America” star to the “Guardians of the Galaxy” lead.

As previously reported, the duo began dating shortly after Pratt, 39, announced his divorce from longtime wife Anna Faris, with whom he shares 6-year-old son Jack.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” he captioned a photo on Instagram showing off her new ring.

Last week, Pratt's ex-wife opened up about the end of their marriage and what it's like to be co-parents to their son now that they've both moved on with different people.

“Chris and I work really hard ‘cause we have Jack, that is sort of the long game idea and making sure Jack is really happy, which makes us really happy,” Faris says on her “Unqualified” podcast. “We have sort of the luxury of circumstance. You know, we are both in other loving relationships. … But It’s like, how do you not in general sink into a place of bitterness?”