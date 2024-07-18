Katharine McPhee, 'Twisters' star Daisy Edgar-Jones go sheer for summer: HOT SUMMER PHOTOS

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee chose to wear a sparkly blue, floor length, sheer gown at the Giorgio Armani Mare 2024 Collection Pop Up in Malibu.

The "Smash" star posed in the spaghetti strap gown, which she paired with minimal jewelry and a silver bedazzled clutch. She chose to wear her hair down and kept her makeup to a more natural look.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones was spotted sporting sunglasses and a to-go coffee cup as she walked through the streets of New York City. The actress was photographed in a flowing, sheer blue two-piece set, which she paired with nude high-heeled boots and a statement necklace.

The actress has been out and about, promoting her latest movie, "Twisters," which she stars in alongside Glen Powell and Maura Tiereny. In the film, she plays a storm chaser who is working on a technology that could potentially stop a tornado in its tracks.

"The background actors are real stormchasers so we became really close with them, and I went chasing with them and Glen and Brandon from the cast a couple of months ago and we chased a storm all the way to Kansas," she told "The Today Show" in July. "It was amazing! When we went, I was like, 'Gosh, we really captured it in our film."

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone glittered in gold as she walked the red carpet at the 70th Taormina Film Festival in a sheer gold dress, which she paired with a dark-colored slip underneath. She was there to receive the Golden Cariddi Lifetime Achievement Award.

The "Basic Instinct" star accessorized with minimal pieces of jewelry, choosing instead to wear statement earrings. The dangly earrings featured layered gold feathers, which draped over her shoulders.

She chose to wear her hair slicked back, making sure the earrings were front and center.

Lili Reinhart

"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart stunned when she arrived at the Giorgio Armani Mare 2024 Collection Pop Up in Malibu in a completely sheer black dress, which clearly showcases her black undergarments.

She paired the dress, which also features a plunging neckline, with black heels and slightly dramatic eye makeup. The actress, who posed for photos in front of the ocean, wore her hair in a classy updo.

Sasha Pietrese

"Pretty Little Liars" star Sasha Pieterse walked the red carpet at Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project Block Party in a see-through pink dress.

The actress paired the look with nude underwear and knee-length black boots, with ruffles strategically covering her upper body.

"Grateful that I got to attend such a wonderful evening celebrating the @ctaop @charlizeafrica and all of their incredible on the ground work they do for South Africa’s youth," she wrote on Instagram following the event. "As a fellow South African, I’m overjoyed to listen and support such strong women using their voices for change."