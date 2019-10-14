Jeremy Renner’s rep responds to allegations of ‘Avengers’ star threatening to kill ex-wife

A rep for “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is responding to shocking allegations made by his ex-wife during their custody battle over their 6-year-old daughter, Ava.

Sonni Pacheco filed multiple claims against the 48-year-old actor, TMZ reported on Monday. Among other things, Pacheco, 28, is accusing Renner of threatening to kill her.

According to the documents, Renner also allegedly stuck a gun in his mouth and threatened to kill himself. Pacheco claimed Jenner fired the gun into the ceiling while their daughter was asleep in her bedroom. Pacheco also alleged Renner left cocaine on a bathroom counter that was reachable by Ava.

Pacheco insisted Renner has a history of substance abuse, TMZ reported, and has harmed her verbally and emotionally.

“The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy,” a rep for Renner wrote to Fox News. “This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

Pacheco, as well as Renner’s attorney, did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Renner and Pacheco tied the knot in 2014, and Pacheco filed for divorce later that year, citing “irreconcilable differences,” People magazine reported. According to documents obtained by the outlet in September of this year, Pacheco filed a request for sole legal and physical custody of Ava with the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. In addition, Pacheco is also asking for monitored visitation when Renner is with Ava.

The outlet shared that a court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7. The former couple was also ordered to attend child custody mediation.

After the split, the pair agreed to share custody of Ava, with Renner paying child support “to the tune of $13,000 per month as well as 5 percent of the excess if he makes over $2.3 million a year,” reported People.

In 2018, Renner had an $11.4 million income. Therefore, he was set to pay $292,000 as additional child support that same year.

An agreement reached by the duo at the time stipulated that Renner’s yearly payments for 2018 until 2020 would not exceed $200,000. However, any amount over that limit will be placed in an account reserved for Ava’s education. Any leftover money in the account would also be available to Ava when she turns 27.