Kate Winslet reveals how she avoids being 'outed as a fraud'

Kate Winslet is not only one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actresses, but she is also an award-winning star, having won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and an Emmy – but that doesn’t keep her fear of "f—king up," as she put it, at bay.

In a discussion with Variety about her recent hit miniseries "Mare of Easttown" on HBO, the actress revealed that she’s nervous that others will see her lesser-than should she turn in a performance that’s not well researched.

"I’m just like, if I don’t do the f--king homework, I’m going to be outed as a fraud," she said. "And so I better just keep doing it as much as possible so that I’ve got the fattest safety net. That’s my thing."

Like many actors, Winslet, 45, said that to help her develop a character, she builds out a background for them.

"I always try and give a character history even if it’s loose — where they grew up, whether their parents got divorced, did they have a parent who died, were their siblings around, what kind of socioeconomic background did they have, where did they go to school — some real basics," she detailed.

In "Mare," some of her titular character’s background was laid out for audiences, including the death of her father – which resulted in a "shaky" relationship with her mother – and her son.

"I found that as soon as I started mapping out the basics of who Mare was, it just turned into this just really thick canvas that just needed to not only anchor me but also provide a rhythm for the sense of family around Mare," she said.

She also worked with co-star Julianne Nicholson to flesh out their characters’ decades-long friendship, having likely gone through growing into womanhood and beyond together.

"The thing that we’re proudest of is that we were able to create a very real community within our show of people who have shared experiences and histories that bind them together and that in spite of everything they have all gone through within their lives, they — no matter what — look out for each other and stand up for each other," gushed Winslet.

The star is considered a strong contender to win an Emmy for her role as Mare next month.

"Mare of Eatontown" followed a small-town detective investigating the murder of a troubled young woman with suspicious ties to several people in the community.