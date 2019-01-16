Kate Upton gushes over daughter Genevieve, reveals if she'll have more kids with husband Justin Verlander

Kate Upton had a lot to say about how she’s been managing her transition into motherhood.

The supermodel explained in an interview with Extra that adjusting to her new role as a mother has been a "weird mixture" of wanting to do everything for her 2-month-old daughter Genevieve, but also wanting to ‘get away.’”

“I probably shouldn’t be saying this, but it’s kinda, like, nice to, like, bust out of the house a little bit, get away, but always sad. I always miss her” Upton told the outlet in an interview published on Wednesday.

Upton, 26, welcomed her baby girl with husband and MLB ace pitcher Justin Verlander in November and the blonde beauty revealed that deciding on what name to give their new bundle of joy caused more of a headache than she ever anticipated.

“It’s so high-pressure. We were going back and forth, even in the hospital we were going back and forth, and Justin had some real name-commitment issues,” she jested in the interview. “He knew that Genevieve was my favorite so I just left him to fill out the paperwork I was like I can’t deal with that right now.”

The “Other Woman” actress says she's been working on her post-baby body and admits that seeing many of her peers continue to pose in exotic locations makes her that much more eager to bounce back.

“I hear Sports Illustrated is shooting at all these fun locations currently and I’m feeling a little jealous, but I definitely could see myself going back.”

However, despite the naming hurdles and constant urges to jump back in front of the camera, Upton said Baby Genevieve looks like a “really cute mixture of us both,” and praised her husband for his willingness to jump in and take over baby duties whenever needed.

“She actually is a really good baby. It’s so special and it makes me fall in love with him even more,” she gushed. “[He’s] very hands-on, great dad!”

The SI cover girl immediately pumped the brakes when asked if she and Verlander plan on having more children in the future, and said her only focus is raising her child and getting back into swimsuit shape.

“I can’t even think about having more kids now, but I hear that you forget all of the pain about everything,” she said. “I’m like, I am just sleeping through the night now.”