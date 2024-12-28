Kate Middleton makes rare cancer comment while speaking with public on Christmas Day

Kate Middleton remarked this week about how relatable going through cancer is for so many people while making a rare comment about her battle with the disease over the last year.

"The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary and I think cancer just really does resonate with so many families," the Princess of Wales told a health care worker. She was speaking to the public in Sandringham after the royal family left their Christmas Day church service.

The royals always spend Christmas at their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE'S ‘IMPORTANT’ REASON FOR SPENDING CHRISTMAS AT HOME IN CALIFORNIA REVEALED

The health care worker who spoke to the princess, who was identified as Rachel Anvil of Cambridge’s Royal Papworth Hospital, according to the New York Post, called Kate an "inspiration" to cancer patients for the way she handled her own cancer battle.

Anvil noted that she had started her career in a cancer unit, and added that having someone "so influential" be open about her own struggle was helpful to others dealing with the disease.

"People like you are doing all the hard work out there," Kate demurred in a video posted to Instagram of the exchange by Anvil’s mother, according to the Post.

"I think cancer just really does resonate with so many families." — Kate Middleton

The princess added that she was "hugely grateful" for the work people like Anvil do for patients.

"We’re all behind you, never forget that," another person, identified by the Post as Anvil’s mother, told the princess — who thanked her.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The 42-year-old royal announced she had been diagnosed with cancer in March, two months after she underwent planned abdominal surgery in January.

She returned for her first public engagement since Christmas Day 2023 in June for the Trooping the Colour parade.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In September, Kate announced she had finished her round of preventative chemotherapy, although she said her path to full recovery would be long, and that she would take it day by day.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She added that she would undertake some limited engagements through the end of the year, which included her second annual "Together at Christmas" concert at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.

The princess was accompanied on Christmas Day by her husband Prince William, their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, and her in-laws King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Charles announced earlier this year that he was also diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing treatments.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.