Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘are being prepared every day’ for the throne as ‘a great double act': report

Kate Middleton may have shrugged off Prince William’s hand in an awkward moment that went viral, but royal experts insist they are ready to take on the biggest roles of their lives together.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told People magazine on Wednesday Britain’s future king and queen consort are still honing their expertise as they go.

“They are being prepared every day,” she explained. “There was no school for princesses when Princess Diana was around, and there is no school today for monarchs. They learn by observing and by experience.”

Other sources close to the couple agree.

“They combine grace and regal presence with a lovely human touch,” an insider told the outlet. “They are gracious and natural and yet able to really connect.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 37, were college sweethearts for about eight years before tying the knot in 2011. They share three children: Prince George, 6; Princess Charlotte, 4; and Prince Louis, 1.

The couple’s teamwork made headlines in October of this year during their royal tour of Pakistan.

“They are a great double act,” a senior royal source told the outlet. "People make much of William giving the big speeches, but Kate is there too, asking questions of presidents and their wives. These things are easier when they are side by side.”

And their work is far from over. The magazine shared William and Middleton are already gearing up for the New Year. They are expected to go abroad on at least two overseas visits, as well as continue their efforts in promoting mental health initiatives and supporting families with young children.

But next week, the focus will be on family. William and Middleton, as well as their children, will be spending Christmas with Queen Elizabeth II at her Sandringham Estate. The couple will also join the monarch, 93, for their annual church walk.

Royal historian Robert Lacey noted all eyes will continue to be on the pair as they get closer to the throne.

“The monarchy is approaching a very challenging period of change,” he explained. “Charles is going to have his work cut out coping with the transitions. It’s good to have that reassurance in the new generation that there is someone stepping up to the plate.”

William and Middleton recently stirred headlines in an unexpected way.

The couple appeared on “A Berry Royal Christmas,” a BBC special that aired Monday night where they cooked festive dishes alongside “British Bake Off” star Mary Berry while introducing viewers to their beloved charitable organizations.

The special ended with a Christmas party, which was catered by Berry, 84, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Near the end of the show, the couple sat down with a group of volunteers when William attempted to gently place his hand on Middleton’s shoulder.

However, the duchess immediately shrugged off her husband’s rare public display of affection while maintaining a smile on her face. The awkward moment was immediately captured by stunned viewers on social media.

Myka Meier, a British-American etiquette expert trained by a former member of the queen’s household, previously told Elle magazine that the lack of affection between the two shouldn’t surprise royal watchers.

“I always think the important thing to remember is that people forget that they’re working royals,” she explained. “It’s up to each and every royal and royal couple about how affectionate they are.

“There’s no protocol that tells them they can’t hug or kiss or touch,” she continued. “There’s no rule book like that. Each senior member of the royal family is trusted to make the judgment calls of what’s appropriate and when. It’s all about being trusted to make those calls on their own.”

Meier also pointed Middleton and William are more affectionate at casual events.

“If you’re going to a sporting event you’re going to be much more jovial,” she said. “And with [William and Kate], we’ve even seen them kissing or hugging. We saw them hugging at [the Olympics]. But then as they go to a much more serious event, as if to commemorate a battle, they’re very solemn.”

It was in the same special where Middleton told Berry that William likes to cook for their family at home.

“He sometimes does, actually,” she explained, as reported by People magazine. “He’s very good at breakfast. In our university days, he used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary. Things like Bolognese sauce and things like that.”